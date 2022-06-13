5 PHOTOS of Alejandra Guzmán that show her RADICAL physical change after surgeries

Alejandra Guzman is one of the most recognized figures of the show in Mexico, because in the first instance it is the daughter between Silvia Pinal and Enrique Guzmán, legends of Mexican cinema and television. Meanwhile, the singer has earned her place thanks to the talent and beauty that she radiates from her beginnings, however she has had great Physical changes which are not known if they are surgeries aesthetic or are they different outfits it presents what makes it look different. That is why we will show you some Photos of its transformation over the years.

At 54 years old, Alejandra Guzman It never ceases to surprise her fans, since a couple of hours ago the Spanish rock singer became a trend in social networks, since through her Instagram account she left more than one speechless by showing a new cchange of look, as he is seen with a shaved head and a mohawk, which caused mixed feelings among Internet users. However, the rock diva has been characterized by surprising her fans.

Related news

His childhood in show business

Being the daughter of one of the most recognized actresses of gold cinema, Alejandra Guzman She was involved in the world of entertainment since her childhood, so in her adolescence she already showed the rebelliousness that she had in her veins, with a look wild and thousands of colors.

His beginnings in music

In 1988, Alejandra Gzman He began his career in music by first releasing the album Bye Mama. But by 1990, her image had already changed remarkably and, despite the fact that she was venturing into the world of rock, the singer maintained a look reserved but that highlighted his features.

Mexican music legend

for 2001 Alejandra Guzman She became a consolidated singer, which was highly acclaimed by the public. This based on her work, but it was at this time that the rock diva brought out different outfitsbeing more daring and with cuts that left more than one with their mouths open.

Alejandra Guzmán and the elixir of youth

With the passage of time and already being the mother of the young Frida Sofía, in 2012 she appeared at the Lo Nuestro Awards together with her eldest daughter, in which she was flattered for looking a lot like her and even the media pointed out that they looked like sisters and not mother and daughter, since Alejandra Guzman he looked very young.

Tried to cheat time

Apparently the compliments they paid to Alejandra Guzman for looking young, she took them very seriously because with the passage of time, the singer began to show many Physical changes which hinted that some surgeries, which caused that at one point it took its toll on him and he looked unrecognizable, just like his various makeovers.