5 photos of Alexandra Daddario that prove she has the most BEAUTIFUL eyes in Hollywood

Alexandra Daddario is an American actress and youtuber, known for playing Annabeth Chase in ‘Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief’ and its sequel, in addition to having other memorable roles such as Heather Miller in ‘Texas Chainsaw 3D’ and Summer Quinn in ‘Baywatch’ and finally have a leading role in the apocalyptic movie, ‘San Andreas’,?with Dwayne Johnson. But, in addition to shining for his acting talent, Daddario has stood out for some of the most beautiful and captivating features of the industry of Hollywood: her dazzling blue eyes.

Born on March 16 in New York, the actress is only a few hours away from her 36th birthday, and for this reason, as a way of celebrating her birthday, we have decided to make a compilation of Photographs which show that the eyes of Alexandra Daddario they are the most beautiful of all Hollywood.

5 photos of Alexandra Daddario and her beautiful eyes

We do not know if the eyes of Alexandra Daddario are lucky to have been born into one of the most beautiful faces in Hollywood, or is it the other way around. The truth is that in its composition it gives us these images where you can appreciate its beautiful features.

Alexandra Daddario she wanted to be an actress since she was 11 years old and her first job came at 16, when she got the role of Laurie Lewis in ‘All my children’, a series that was broadcast from 1970 to 2011 and in which she participated in 43 episodes between 2002 and 2003. Since then, she has dedicated herself to her great passion, which is acting.

His look is one of the most captivating, because that pair of blue eyes that resemble the ocean cannot go unnoticed. Probably, this particular eye color that she has is due to her Italian, Irish, Hungarian and Slovak ancestry.

Even in black and white, without its particular shade of blue, the eyes of Alexandra Daddario they stand out, as they are large and round, and are complemented by arched eyebrows and delicate eyelashes, which makes them hypnotic.

Alexandra Daddario you don’t even have to dress up to have a beautiful look and she showed it with this Photo that he published on his social networks, where the night before he did not remove makeup to sleep and woke up looking incredible. What envy! Definitely the most beautiful eyes Hollywood.