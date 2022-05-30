5 PHOTOS of Christian Nodal that show his DRASTIC change of look after SCANDAL with Belinda

After landing at Ignacio L. Pesqueira International AirportChristian Nodal surprised hundreds of people and the media that were outside waiting for him, because he decided to make a change radical of look, Well, he looked in Photographs with hair dyed blonde and flower details in much of it, which left everyone with their mouths open.

It was through social networks where thousands of Internet users decided to share the Photographs new change of look of Christian Nodalwhere the vast majority compared him to reggaeton singers J. Balvin and Maluma, as it should be noted that both have dyed their hair blonde with certain details that make them unique.

After his arrival in Hermosillo to make a presentation at Las Fiestas del Pitic, the singer arrived with all the attitude, greeting the press and with a smile that had not been seen for a long time, because apparently the change radical of look it made him close cycles and maintain the positivism that characterized him and that is, after the announcement he made through his Instagram account where he indicated that he had broken his commitment to Belinda things changed for both singers, as they became the eye of the press because neither of them explained what had happened.

The relationship they had Christian Nodal Y Belinda It was one of the most beloved and acclaimed by the public because it was seen that they spilled honey on social networks, but apparently not everything was hunky-dory since unfortunately last February this love affair came to an end with thousands of theories about the breakup which They have not been clarified since neither of them has commented on the matter.

However, in recent weeks Christian Nodal has become the focus of criticism as he recently posted some screenshots of conversations he had with Belinda when they still maintained the relationship, in which it can be seen that the actress of “Welcome to Eden” asked the Mexican regional singer for money to fix her teeth, which outraged thousands of Internet users who saw that publication, because apparently It was about a lack of respect and immaturity on the part of the Mexican composer, who days later stated that he only wanted to give his version of the facts and to do justice.

The author of “Adiós Amor” and “Ya no somos ni seremos” has had constant makeovers since he began his relationship with Belinda. He went from being an extremely thin young man with the appearance of the classic Mexican regional singer, to wearing extravagant designs and getting multiple tattoos on practically all parts of his body. He even dedicated some to his ex-partner, which he has been erasing or covering up since his breakup.

During this closing stage of his love stage with “Beli“, It is expected that Christian Nodal continue to surprise his followers and even detractors since he will surely give something to talk about on social networks, not only with his music but with his physical appearance and also scandals linked to the Peregrín Schüll family.