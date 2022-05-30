Entertainment

5 PHOTOS of Christian Nodal that show his DRASTIC change of look after SCANDAL with Belinda

Photo of James James41 mins ago
0 30 2 minutes read

After landing at Ignacio L. Pesqueira International AirportChristian Nodal surprised hundreds of people and the media that were outside waiting for him, because he decided to make a change radical of look, Well, he looked in Photographs with hair dyed blonde and flower details in much of it, which left everyone with their mouths open.

It was through social networks where thousands of Internet users decided to share the Photographs new change of look of Christian Nodalwhere the vast majority compared him to reggaeton singers J. Balvin and Maluma, as it should be noted that both have dyed their hair blonde with certain details that make them unique.

Source link

Photo of James James41 mins ago
0 30 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Johnny Depp makes a surprise appearance at Jeff Beck’s concert and seizes the guitar

8 mins ago

The HBO Mexico series that steal attention today

10 mins ago

Amber Heard already has immediate plans in the desert after the verdict

19 mins ago

The end of the taboo in Hollywood: the mental health of the stars is no longer hidden under the red carpet

20 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button