5 PHOTOS of Cristian Castro that show his SHOCKING change of look at 47 years old

Cristian castro showed a change from look during his last concert, the shocking new image of the singer contrasts with the comments he received on social networks, so today we present 5 photos of the interpreter of ‘Lloran las rosa’ so you can discover the changes that he made during his 47 years of life, in which he became one of the most important pop singers in the music industry in Mexico.

Learn about the singer’s journey through these 5 photos showing that the changes of look they are an everyday thing Cristian castro.

He has art in his blood

Son of two television stars, Cristian castro He had a quick approach to entertainment, his mother is Verónica Castro, one of the most successful singers and actresses in Mexico, while his father is Manuel ‘El loco’ Valdés, a comedian who shaped television in the 60s. and 70.

As a result of this love, a boy with mischievous smiles named Cristian emerged, who over the years change from look and now we see him very differently as he looked in the 80’s just before his stellar debut.

stellar debut

It was in the late 80’s when Cristian castro made his debut on television, accompanied by his mother and did so as a singer for Televisa, from that moment a great career was predicted for the bearer of the Castro surname that his mother, Verónica, had placed very high.

He appeared with a new, more carefree, casual and very up-to-date look for the time in which he made his stellar debut and from that moment on his great career continued.

90s music icon

During the decade of the 90’s came the great explosion of Cristian castro As a singer, with songs like ‘Lloran las rosas’ and ‘No podras’, she slipped into the public’s taste, displacing stars like Luis Miguel or Selena, who were leading the popularity charts in those years.

Cristian showed up with a New look that included a tailored suit, a very elegant hairstyle and had left behind the blonde tone of his hair in order to become a very famous singer.

Blue love like the blue sea

With the arrival of the 2000s, pop music had an incredible explosion throughout the continent, putting Cristian castro in the musical foregrounds, so at this time he decided to experiment in his career and the song ‘Azul’ came to his life, one of the singer’s most recognized songs.

For the official video of the song, Cristian wore a look new with long hair and completely dyed blonde to give a youthful and modern appearance that did not go unnoticed at all.

Explodes your eccentric side

After several divorces and fights for the custody of their children, Cristian Castro R.He reappeared but this time he did not do it with music, but with several scandals that showed that he was an eccentric man, which brought him several criticisms from the entertainment press.

Cristian wore with new look, He continued with blonde hair but this time, trimmed on the sides, plus he had gained weight, something normal when he reached 40 years old.

Criticism rains down on him for his new look

During the past weekend, Cristian castro He had one of his most controversial presentations so far in 2022, as he appeared with a completely atypical new look for the singer.

Social media users mocked the new hair of Cristian castro comparing him to Bettle Juice, the ghost that terrified Winona Ryder and is now being compared to the singer. Although the interpreter of ‘Azul’ ignored the criticism, we know that he will return with another look that will make it on everyone’s lips.