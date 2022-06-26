5 PHOTOS of Dr. Polo showing her RADICAL physical change before Case Closed

It was in 2001 that the broadcast of one of the television programs in Latin America with the highest audience in history began, it is the program Case closed which was directed by Dr. Ana Maria Polo. Also a lawyer, she was characterized by the tough character she showed on the show; furthermore, throughout all the years of transmission the Dr. Polo went through some radicals Physical changes very remarkable.

And it is that when the broadcasts of said program began, the Dr. Ana Maria Polo He wore a very two-mile image in which he was seen with a very nineties haircut and an image very different from the one that is seen today, and it is that the passing of the years is clearly noticeable in each of his Physical changes that he had in all these years in front of cameras.

At the beginning of emissions, Case closed they focused on the resolution of conflicts in couples, however, over the years the focus of the program was changed due to the large audience of what genre of programming. Coming to be broadcast in several Spanish-speaking countries, since then Case closed became one of the most viewed.

The success of the program was not only due to the theme they dealt with, but also to the figure of Anna Maria Polowhich was characterized by having a very tough character and a lot of charisma which led the audiences to become very faithful to the transmission of Case closed.

In 2019 the dOctora Polo announced that the program would come to an end, in turn he also shared his retirement from television, however, the program is still being broadcast through Telemundo Internacional, this due to the success of Case closed.

After announcing the completion of Case closedthe Dr. Polo also talked about Case closed: The film, a film with which he would work hand in hand with the Chilean production company Forastero. However, so far there is no new news of this project of the Dr. Ana Maria Polo.