Entertainment

5 PHOTOS of Henry Cavill that show his RADICAL physical transformation before being Superman

Photo of James James44 mins ago
0 27 3 minutes read

During a red carpet we witnessed a parade of stars from around the world, so during a gala at this event that commemorates the best of auteur cinema, we witnessed one of the viral moments of the year, after the British actor henry cavill react with amazement to see the tremendous figure of the singer ShakiraWell, he did not hesitate to give himself a wad of eye with the Colombian, that is why today we present you 5 Photos of radical physical change that the actor had until he became Superman.

with these 5 Photos you will realize that henry cavill he didn’t always look like this so he had to go through a radical change of physical and with it of life, to be Superman and with it, one of the most coveted singles of the moment and according to fans, with enough to conquer the hearts of Shakira.

Source link

Photo of James James44 mins ago
0 27 3 minutes read

Related Articles

Dwayne Johnson shares new image of anti-hero costume

53 seconds ago

Maverick” returns to display the Taiwanese flag after the controversy

10 mins ago

Lynda Carter assures that Wonder Woman is an LGBT + icon – El Financiero

11 mins ago

Disney: what would princesses look like in real life? – Cinema news

12 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button