5 PHOTOS of Jason Momoa that show his SHOCKING physical transformation before Aquaman

Jason Momoa is in trend after his breakup with Eiza González came to light, the Mexican actress who will not be with him when he plays again Aquaman 2, that’s why we bring 5 Photos of the radical physical change that the actor with Hawaiian roots had throughout all this time and how he prepared to play the king of the 7 seas, a character for which he became one of the most desired men on the planet.

with these 5 Photos you will meet the radical physical change what did the actor have Jason Momoa through all this time to become the king of the 7 seas as Aquaman.

A true Baywatch

The first steps in acting for Jason Momoa they were quite firm, they even became part of the Guardians of the Bay, the mythical series of the 90’s, which was a platform for other characters such as Pamela Anderson.

Jason always took care of his physical and much more at this time that a radical change to his life after debuting in the acting world.

Catch the eye

Since his appearance in Baywatch, Jason Momoa began to attract the eyes of the world, his rough look and intimidating appearance put him at the forefront with a head full of dreadlocks in the style of Bob Marley with the first radical physical change of the actor.

Curiously, it took several years for him to establish himself as a successful actor because his first jobs went unnoticed compared to what would come later.

Game of Thrones

The true breakthrough in his career came when he played the character of Khal Drogo with which he reached the acting firmament to be the Jason Momoa that we all know.

For this character he had to submit his body to a strict diet to achieve the physical that required a dragon tamer.

Reinvent Aquaman

the star moment of Jason Momoa came from the lost kingdom of Atlantis, from the hand of DC Comics was considered to be Arthur Curry, better known as Aquaman in the film adaptation of the character where he achieved fphysical ideal.

Jason Momoa not only perfectly interpreted the king of the seas, but also reinvented Aquamangiving it a new look that drove fans crazy, who are eagerly awaiting the second part of this saga that promises a lot.

Without Eiza, but ready to be Aquaman 2

the premiere of Aquaman 2 will be on March 13, 2023, although the tape is involved in a great controversy due to the appearance of Amber Heard, the center of attention will be Jason Momoawho to say of the first Photos revealed by the production looks like the king of the seas should look.

During the last hours it was reported that Eiza González, the Mexican actress, had ended her romance with the actor, so she will not be with him when the new film in which he stars as the king of Atlantis is released, in Aquaman: The lost kingdom.