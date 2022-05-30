5 PHOTOS of Jennifer Lopez that show her RADICAL physical change after returning with Ben Affleck

One of the most famous couples in Hollywood, without a doubt, is that of Ben Affleck Y Jennifer Lopezwhich surprised everyone a lot after they resumed that relationship after more than 15 years in which they had broken up, however, now that they are back together, the one that has shown a radical change physical in all these years is the singer and actress.

During their first stage as a couple, in the early 2000s, the romance of Affleck Y JLo was one of the most mediatic, and this was the main reason for their breakup, because although they had wedding plans, the couple decided to take different paths because they could not bear the pressure of the media, because at that time they were on their way to the pinnacle of his career.

Despite the fact that on every occasion that they were seen together they showed their love for each other, both suddenly broke off their wedding commitment, and dedicated themselves to their respective careers, while Ben turned to the world of cinema Jennifer She established herself as a great actress and as a musical star, in addition to being considered on several occasions as the most beautiful woman in the world, according to various publications.

A few years after their separation, both married Jennifer Garner and Marc Anthony, respectively, but after experiencing the breakups of their marriages and having had other relationships that did not progress, Affleck Y lopez They gave each other another chance at love in 2021.

Although at first they tried to hide their encounters, they soon revealed that they had turned and since then they have been seen very close and affectionate in public, and it was even rumored that Ben He was already planning to ask the actress for marriage again.

The renewed relationship between Ben Y Jennifer It seems that the singer fell in love with him, because he continues to look spectacular and remains one of the most beautiful personalities of the show business, in addition to the fact that he looks happier than ever after finally Ben you went back to ask for marriage

It was at the beginning of April when Jennifer announced through his website his commitment to the actor, so they could finally reach the altar. Some rumors suggest that Ben Affleck Y Jennifer Lopez They could become husband and wife during the summer of this 2022, but in case it cannot be done at this time, both could decide to marry until next year.