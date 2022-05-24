5 PHOTOS of Luis Miguel that show his RADICAL physical change from his home in MIAMI

Luis Miguel is on everyone’s lips after being captured in Miami with some fixes that provided him with a change in its physical and that now make it look much younger. Know how the change of ‘El Sol’ was with these 5 photos that show you the radical transformation of the Mexican singer.

with these 5 photos you will see the radical change from Luis Miguel who was caught buying some things and now people don’t talk about anything other than the reappearance of the ‘Sun’ in Miami.

the sunset of the sun

Since 2017, Luis Miguel He does not have any studio record production, a situation that plunged him into a deep crisis encouraged by his uncontrolled way of spending money. It is said that ‘El Sol’ was in depression after having lost several properties as a result of the debts he acquired during

Luis Miguel was criticized for radical physical change that he presented to his fans on the promotional tour of ‘Mexico Forever’, showing off with kilos of weight and a forced tan that made him the target of notorious criticism in those days.

Resurgence of Luis Miguel

luckily for Luis Miguelagain his life would give a radical change after Netflix became interested in making a biographical series of his work, so “El Sol” shone brightly again in one of the most remembered moments of his career, when “Luis Miguel, the series” came out.

the character of Luis Miguel was played by Diego Boneta who fit in perfectly, leaving one of the most successful series ever made on the life of a singer, for this project Luismi obtained 4 million dollars, with which he was able to rescue his fortune and return to the top .

A new port a new love for the Sun

Although he does not yet have an official girlfriend, it is said that the beautiful showgirls of Luis Miguel They are the ones who go out with the singer and it is the Argentine Mercedes Villador who would be the singer’s new love, according to the journalist Alex Kaffie.

The Argentine model Mercedes Villador is the current partner of El Sol, with whom since 2021 he has been captured enjoying the beaches of Miami in the U.S.

He plans to relaunch his musical career

Different press reports cite that, Luis Miguel has very big plans to celebrate his 40-year career with a new studio album with which he hopes to relaunch his musical career that had a change for five years.

Although the physical change Y radical it is evident, there is no doubt that Luis Miguel it remains an icon of culture and as soon as things are ready it will shine brightly again.

They capture the Sun in Miami with new surgeries

During the weekend Luis Miguel drew all eyes when he was spotted with a new image showing a change radical in it physical of the singer who made some aesthetic arrangements to look younger.

Luis Miguel was captured in a shopping mall Miami in which he spent several hours after smelling some fragrances that he bought for his personal use. According to the paparazzi who took the photos They say that Luismi was seen with a rejuvenated face and with a more jovial attitude.