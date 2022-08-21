Entertainment

5 PHOTOS of Margot Robbie that show her RADICAL physical change after becoming Barbie

Photo of James James38 mins ago
0 30 2 minutes read

margot robbie is monopolizing the eyes of the world after images were leaked that show how it will look Barbie in the new film adaptation of the best-selling doll of all time, so now we show you the radical physical change of the Australian actress with these 5 Photos that show when her career grew and why she is considered one of the most beautiful on the planet.

with these 5 Photos you will know more about the career of margot robbie and it will be clear to you why she was selected to bring to life Barbie in the new movie that he will star opposite Ryan Gosling as Ken.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James38 mins ago
0 30 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Platforms for less than 100 pesos

4 mins ago

They compare Angelina Jolie with Amber Heard after revealing that Brad Pitt physically assaulted her

16 mins ago

The book ban is replicated more and more frequently in the United States

27 mins ago

‘Dragon Ball Z’ Is DC Comics Canon, According To Flash – CINEMABLEND

49 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button