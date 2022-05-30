5 PHOTOS of Maribel Guardia that show her RADICAL physical change at 63

Maribel Guardia celebrates 63 years as one of the women who breaks the most hearts in the entire show business in Mexico, generations come and go and Maribel’s charm remains, that is why today we celebrate her career with these 5 photos that show the radical physical change of the Mexican film and television celebrity through several decades in which she continues to reign as one of the public’s favorites.

The fountain of eternal youth seems to be the place where Maribel Guardia take a bath and it is that few celebrities manage to preserve their beauty by spending 60 years for it, with these 5 photos You will see how much the Costa Rican driver changed and how her life changed over the years.

Costa Rica saw her born

Maribel del Rocío Fernández García, better known as Maribel Guardiawas born on May 29, 1959 in the city of San José in Costa Rica, possessor of an impressive natural beauty, it did not take long to be detected as a model and her fame began to rise.

The physical change from Maribel it was radical and she immediately knew that to play in the big leagues she would have to play outside her native country, so she set her sights on Mexico as her next stop in her career after being chosen as Miss Costa Rica in 1978.

arrive in mexico

with a book of Photos under her arm and a natural beauty arrived in Mexico in the 80’s where she immediately found a place in entertainment with a contract with Televisa where she was trained as an actress at the CEA and then began acting.

Immediately Maribel Guardia began to monopolize the front pages of the newspapers of that time, so that immediately not only his physique but his life, gave a radical change.

Joan Sebastian his great love

A decade later came her great moment of fame, after consecrating herself as an actress in the 90’s, where she also had a torrid affair with the great composer and singer Joan Sebastianwith whom he married and created a life, that of Julián Figueroa.

Although the marriage ended due to an alleged infidelity of Joan Sebastian towards Maribel Guardiathe singer considered her within his juicy inheritance, let us remember that he was one of the most successful composers of all time and Maribel’s great love.

One of the best physicists on TV

Becoming a mother did not change the great physical what’s wrong with it Maribel Guardiawho became one of the best bodies on television in Mexico after hours of strenuous exercise, which gave her a very beautiful body that change by way of radical over time.

In the words of the same actress, she subjects her body to large amounts of exercise daily to keep her mind and body in shape, so she usually shares her progress with Photos that his fans appreciate.

63 years of extraordinary beauty

At 63 years old, it seems that even her retirement from the stage is far away, because she continues to look beautiful and radiant as she shows in all her Instagram photos where she is usually very active and tries to communicate with her loyal fans who have been following her for several years. decades in which Maribel Guardia she is still a queen.

Years go by and Maribel Guardia like good wines, it gets much better, either because of the constant surgeries or the well-cared-for diet, we are talking about a celebrity who at 63 years old still stops the hearts of his fans.