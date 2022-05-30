Entertainment

5 PHOTOS of Maribel Guardia that show her RADICAL physical change at 63

Photo of James James7 mins ago
0 15 3 minutes read

Maribel Guardia celebrates 63 years as one of the women who breaks the most hearts in the entire show business in Mexico, generations come and go and Maribel’s charm remains, that is why today we celebrate her career with these 5 photos that show the radical physical change of the Mexican film and television celebrity through several decades in which she continues to reign as one of the public’s favorites.

The fountain of eternal youth seems to be the place where Maribel Guardia take a bath and it is that few celebrities manage to preserve their beauty by spending 60 years for it, with these 5 photos You will see how much the Costa Rican driver changed and how her life changed over the years.

Source link

Photo of James James7 mins ago
0 15 3 minutes read

Related Articles

“Interceptor”, Post Malone and “Fire Island” at the premieres

8 mins ago

Alexa Dellanos poses on her back in the garden, wearing a micro-thong that is lost between her body

18 mins ago

These are the films that won the Palme d’Or at Cannes 2022

19 mins ago

Depp vs Heard: Who will replace Amber Heard in Aquaman 2?

31 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button