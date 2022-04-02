5 photos of Michelle Rodríguez that show that it is revolution

With these images the actress has left more than one breathless! By: Andrea Camarena APR. 01. 2022

Everything we love about Mich, explained in 5 photos.

Add us to your home screen to visit us easier and faster Add

Few people know how to move masses like he does Michelle Rodriguez. It can be your charisma, your talent, your vibrant spirit, your unique and spirited style, or a combination of all. We lean towards the latter.

And it is that Michelle has a talent that perhaps she is not aware of but that is fascinating: In each photo that she uploads to social networks, she manages to imprint her essence and transmit the joy and energy that characterize her.

What’s more, Mich has repeatedly shown that stereotypes, like rules, are made to be broken. which is why she has spoken out in favor of self-love and putting aside ‘what will they say’ to only focus on ‘what will you say about yourself’.

That is why we wanted to give ourselves the task of collecting five images that the comedian has shared with her followers and that, we consider, are a clear example of the revolution which is in terms of style, talent and authenticity.

1) Seductive pose and penetrating gaze: Yes or yes, we had to open this list with this image, because not only does she come out like a goddess, but it was with this image that Mich chose to pay tribute to her body and give a message to her fans about the importance of taking responsibility for it but Above all, enjoy it.

2) Dark glasses and makeup on point: To start the year 2022, Mich published this image that, as soon as we saw it, made us think of a word: bi-cho-ta (yes, just like Karol G). And it is that the combination of subtle and chaotic makeup, the choice of avant-garde glasses, the gloves with stones and the fan of feathers, left us longing to have the poise and glamor of him.

3) In ‘bad girl’: There must be very few people who have a level of ‘sexitude’ (sexy + attitude) equivalent to that of Michelle Rodríguez when she smokes a cigarette like in this photo. We love her face, her pose but, above all, the smoky effect of her eye makeup combined with her nails of intense colors and fun textures.

4) Throwing face on the red carpet: Another facet of Mich Rodríguez is this one in which he dresses in sequins, combs his hair to the side and shows off that dazzling smile in front of millions of cameras. Why is there revolution here? because he manages to look on the outside, all that confidence and beauty that is inside.

5) Mich being Mich: To finish, a photo that encompasses everything that the public loves about Mich, from his courage to let himself be on stage and the great taste he has in putting together a ‘killer’ look, to the enormous passion with which he does his job.