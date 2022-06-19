5 PHOTOS of Salma Hayek that show her RADICAL physical change at 55

It is time to remember one of the most brilliant careers in the world of cinema, such as that of the Mexican actress Salma Hayek who with these 5 Photos shows that the radical physical change at 55 years old so you can see that the passage of time seems to have no effect on one of the most talented and influential women in the film industry.

with these 5 Photos you will realize the radical change of physical that it got Salma Hayek With all these years in the entertainment industry where he put the name of Mexico very high.

From Veracruz to the world

Salma Hayek was born in the port of Veracruz on September 2, 1966, since then the life of his parents had a radical change after his young daughter began to opt for acting years later.

Recently leaked Photos from the first casting that S didHayek soul in 1995, where she looks unparalleled beauty since she was 29 years old.

Mexican beauty in Hollywood

The 90’s meant a new golden cinema for the Hollywood industry, which found the perfect Latina in the figure of Salma, who after a radical physical change He ended up in the United States where he began to build a huge career.

At the cinema Salma Hayek He has already shared credits with figures of the stature of Quentin Tarantino, Antonio Banderas, Harry Styles, Penelope Cruz, among many others, placed at the height of the icons of the time.

Salma Hayek Pinault

The heart of Salma Hayek For more than ten years it has belonged to the French businessman Henry Pinault, who is one of the wealthiest men in France and was the one who managed to conquer the beautiful Mexican actress by giving a radical change to his life.

Since she got married, Salma has kept her beautiful physical Despite the fact that many people bet that she would lose her figure with motherhood, but it was not so.

Marvel Aztec Goddess

With Akak, Salma Hayek She became the first Mexican actress to play a superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, basing her figure on that of an Aztec Goddess that fit perfectly with her physical.

Performance remains a priority for Salma Hayekwho was recently recognized as one of the current icons of the film industry by the IMDB medium, who recognized the cultural contribution that the actress from Veracruz had in the film industry within the framework of her 20th anniversary.

like good wines

At 55 years old, Salma Hayek continue with a physical spectacular that falls in love with more than one, for which she continues to be one of the most sought-after actresses in Hollywood, with which she has already amassed an enormous fortune that also makes her the most influential Mexican actress in the industry.

The radical change of physical of Salma Hayek is very notorious, as much as her enormous talent and contribution that she left in the film industry for Mexico and the world, including being nominated for an Oscar for best actress.