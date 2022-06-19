Entertainment

5 PHOTOS of Salma Hayek that show her RADICAL physical change at 55

Photo of James James41 mins ago
0 37 2 minutes read

It is time to remember one of the most brilliant careers in the world of cinema, such as that of the Mexican actress Salma Hayek who with these 5 Photos shows that the radical physical change at 55 years old so you can see that the passage of time seems to have no effect on one of the most talented and influential women in the film industry.

with these 5 Photos you will realize the radical change of physical that it got Salma Hayek With all these years in the entertainment industry where he put the name of Mexico very high.

Source link

Photo of James James41 mins ago
0 37 2 minutes read

Related Articles

La Nación / Camilo and Alejandro Sanz sing about forgiveness

7 mins ago

HBO prepares a sequel focused on the life of Jon Snow

8 mins ago

The Rock gave a WWE fighter a house [VIDEO]

18 mins ago

five films that took children’s characters and radically changed their essence

19 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button