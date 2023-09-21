5 Photos That Prove Cameron Diaz Looks Great in Her 50s

Born under the sign of Virgo, cameron diaz is about to celebrate its 51st anniversary, in which the filming of many has also been included among its achievements romantic comedies Which changed the direction of an era.
Despite inevitable aging and motherhood, The Hollywood actress continues to flaunt an impressive figure and a face that looks much younger than her actual age.
Here we present a gallery with the best pictures of the hero Madness of love in Las Vegas (2008) who proved that the ’50s suited her wonderfully, despite no longer being the young girl she appeared in feeling minnesotaNow in Far Away 1996, with Keanu Reeves.