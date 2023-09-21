5 Photos That Prove Cameron Diaz Looks Great in Her 50s

Born under the sign of Virgo, cameron diaz is about to celebrate its 51st anniversary, in which the filming of many has also been included among its achievements romantic comedies Which changed the direction of an era.

Despite inevitable aging and motherhood, The Hollywood actress continues to flaunt an impressive figure and a face that looks much younger than her actual age.

Here we present a gallery with the best pictures of the hero Madness of love in Las Vegas (2008) who proved that the ’50s suited her wonderfully, despite no longer being the young girl she appeared in feeling minnesotaNow in Far Away 1996, with Keanu Reeves.

Cameron Diaz now has her own wine brand, called Evelyn, which features Chardonnay, Cabernet, red, white and pink wine varieties.

Diaz’s entrepreneurial business was founded with actress, mother and businesswoman friend Katherine Power.

Cameron has shown that he is not afraid to compare himself with versions of himself from the past, even posing with some of his own portraits taken a few decades ago.

Despite being away from the screen for some time, the actress has maintained her friendship with some celebrities like Julia Roberts