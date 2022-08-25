Entertainment

5 pieces of new collection that follow the ‘Barbiecore’ trend

    the color pink is starring in the most iconic ‘looks’ of the ‘celebrities’. Rosalía has worn the most ‘cute’ sports outfit, Khloe Kardashian she chose a latex dress to celebrate her birthday and Vanessa Hudgens opted for a bikini in the tone of the season: pink. This trend is known as ‘Barbiecore’, but what is it? To see you as if you were a real Barbie! Adding pink to clothing, accessories, and even makeup is all you need to do.

    Although first it was Valentino in his fashion show the autumn-winter 2022/2023 collection who filled the catwalks with an intense pink, has been the next production of ‘Barbie’ starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling the culprit that this season has increased our desire to look like the Mattel doll. This trend is made for everyone because fits everyone’s style and it allows us to wear ‘lookazos’ either for day to day or to go out with friends. The fuchsia color and the neon tones sweep this season keeping in mind that “more is more”.

    If you don’t know how to start following this trend, we have searched the new collection catalogs of Lefties and Stradivarius to sign the garments that cannot be missing in your wardrobe and thus get the most beautiful outfits of the moment. The best of all? Is that joining ‘Barbiecore’ is as easy as choose the clothes that you like the most in pink and to splurge style!

1

Long double-breasted waistcoat

3

Sweatshirt with personalized patch

4

Platform heeled sandals

5

Purse bag set

