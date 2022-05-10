5 pink nail designs that will look elegant in the summer and will rejuvenate your hands
At Panorama we know that summer is the best age opportunity to show off funny nails and colorful, that’s why we present you some rose designs that they will give you one classy vibein addition to young in the hands, so dare to use these original ideas.
When we thought that glitters and the metallic colors would conquer street style over the next few months, a very feminine style is beginning to gain ground in the manicure of our fashion gurusso get inspired by these ideas to use in your nails this season.
The pink manicures that will be a trend in summer
flower manicure
This idea is perfect for lovers of female and the style candy. Our suggestion is that you try several shades of pink to play with your nails.
Nails with waves
The waves they are still a very trendy proposal, so bet on these crossed lines what do they give movement to you manicure.
french nails
The french style nails They are a basic that do not go out of style, so dare to wear them with an almond cut that will stretch out your hands Instantly.
Nail art with many colors
we love them funny designs Y crazy! The idea is that you awaken the artist in you and trace what you like the most, from lines to geometric figures.
nails with hearts
If you are very in love this manicure it will be perfect, don’t forget accompany the pink with a yellow glaze make the drawings stand out.