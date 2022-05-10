5 pink nail designs that will look elegant in the summer and will rejuvenate your hands

At Panorama we know that summer is the best age opportunity to show off funny nails and colorful, that’s why we present you some rose designs that they will give you one classy vibein addition to young in the hands, so dare to use these original ideas.

When we thought that glitters and the metallic colors would conquer street style over the next few months, a very feminine style is beginning to gain ground in the manicure of our fashion gurusso get inspired by these ideas to use in your nails this season.

The pink manicures that will be a trend in summer

flower manicure

This idea is perfect for lovers of female and the style candy. Our suggestion is that you try several shades of pink to play with your nails.

The pink manicure with flowers cannot be missing from your options. Photo: Pinterest

Nails with waves

The waves they are still a very trendy proposal, so bet on these crossed lines what do they give movement to you manicure.

We love the pink manicure with waves. Photo: Pinterest

french nails

The french style nails They are a basic that do not go out of style, so dare to wear them with an almond cut that will stretch out your hands Instantly.

Pink French manicures are a staple this summer. Photo: Pinterest

Nail art with many colors

we love them funny designs Y crazy! The idea is that you awaken the artist in you and trace what you like the most, from lines to geometric figures.

The pink manicures that will be a trend in summer. Photo: Pinterest

nails with hearts

If you are very in love this manicure it will be perfect, don’t forget accompany the pink with a yellow glaze make the drawings stand out.