5 places in the US where rental home prices have skyrocketed 40% or more

In Flint, Michigan, home rents are up 58.82% in the first half of the year.

The sale prices of houses have skyrocketed so much that there are already many people who cannot afford them and prefer to rent. However, these prices are also on the rise.

In fact, the five places in the United States that we present to you here have increased 40% or more in the first half of the year, compared to the same period in 2021.

Here we present the five places where rents have risen the most:

5. Knoxville, Tennessee

Annual increase in monthly quoted prices for single-family rentals: 40%.

Although rental prices in Knoxville have skyrocketed, the city is one of the most undervalued real estate markets in the United States, as reported by Money Talks News.

Nevertheless, home prices here have risen faster than wages for three years in a rowso Knoxville may not be affordable for long.

4. Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Annual increase in monthly quoted prices for single-family rentals: 42.3%.

As recently as the spring, Winston-Salem was among the most affordable major cities for renters in America. However, investors began to buy single-family homes to rent at a higher price.

Now, rents in the city are becoming too high for tenants to afford.

3. Ogden-Clearfield, Utah

Annual increase in monthly quoted prices for single-family rentals: 58.68%.

Housing markets across Utah have been surging in recent years, though the state’s ability to attract new residents has also put pressure on rental prices.

2. Flint, Mich.

Annual increase in monthly quoted prices for single-family rentals: 58.82%.

City of Flint home values ​​remain low. In fact, prices in Flint are still below what they were in the early 2000s.

Nevertheless, rents here have skyrocketed, up nearly 60%, perhaps because rental supply hasn’t kept up with demand.

1. Albany-Schenectady-Troy, (New York)

Annual increase in monthly quoted prices for single-family rentals: 58.92%.

The rate of increase in rental prices is the highest. Of course, this is one of the most sought-after regions of the state of New York.

