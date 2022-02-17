5 powerful keys to happiness

Tal Ben-Shahar

Author and lecturer, he taught the most popular course at Harvard University on “Positive Psychology.” He specializes in leadership, happiness, self-esteem, resilience, goal setting, and mindfulness. His latest book is Short Cuts to Happiness: Life-Changing Lessons from My Barber. He is the co-founder and director of learning for the Happiness Studies Academy (HSA), Potentialife, Maytiv and Happier.TV.

T-W: @TalBenShahar

IG: @happiness.studies.academy

Happiness is the best investment we can make and in its search we can divide it into 5 components to achieve it.

In other words, there are 5 key elements in the perception of happiness that we ALL must work on and cultivate and today Tal Ben Shahar is going to tell us how to achieve it. How to open these 5 doors that make up the global well-being of any person.

The 5 powerful keys that make up happiness

spiritual well-being(spiritual wellness).

physical well-being (physical well-being).

intellectual well-beingintellectual well-being).

relational well-being (relational well-being).

emotional well-being (emotional wellness).

How to work on spiritual well-being

Search for the purpose, the sense, the meaning and the value of any activity in which we embark in our lives, be it work, studies, projects. That our actions are aligned with our purpose is a way of experiencing spirituality and also a source of motivation and therefore of satisfaction and well-being.

Develop our ability to be present, to live any situation in our lives with full attention or mindfulness. This allows us to contemplate the miracle of life in each moment, which is a way of experiencing spirituality.

How to work physical well-being

Be aware of the mind-body connection and how our thoughts influence and determine what our body manifests. Our physical well-being largely depends on our psychological health.

Follow the dictates of our own nature which, for example, tells us that we are beings programmed to move. This means that a sedentary lifestyle would be a way of `being in the world` that does not fit with our nature as human beings. The same can be applied to food, consuming natural products rather than processed ones, resting and sleeping well at night are behaviors that respond to the dictates of our nature and therefore will contribute to our physical well-being.

There are 3 types of rest which must be done constantly:

Micro: It consists of taking breaks of minutes or hours, such as walking, going to the gym or dancing.

Mezzo: It is resting overnight or even taking a few days off.

Macro: A clear example is vacations, whether they last for weeks or even months.

How to work on intellectual well-being

Cultivate curiosity, be open to learning: there is much research that has shown how maintaining this eternal learner attitude towards life contributes a lot to our well-being.

Seek deep learning: this way of cultivating intellectual well-being is especially relevant in the culture of immediacy in which we live and that leads us to commit and get involved with learning, many times in a superficial way. The fact of not being used to training those neural connections that are involved in deep learning and not committing ourselves deeply, has its correlate in other contexts of our lives such as social relationships. For example, the fact that many relationships fail has to do with this lack of ability to engage, fascinate and learn deeply.

How to work on relational well-being

Spending physical time with the people we love and who love us: We should see the possibilities that technology offers us as a tool, but never as a substitute for face-to-face interactions. Also, it is widely studied that the happiest people are those who spend more time in the company of other people, family or friends. Therefore, cultivating these relationships is a sure source of well-being and happiness.

Cultivate the relationship with ourselves: The golden rule: “love others as yourself”. Implicit in love for others is love for oneself, which is also necessary to work and a path to happiness as interesting as the others.

How to work on emotional well-being

At this point it is necessary to understand that human beings are designed to feel a wide range of emotions, not just pleasant ones. Therefore, working on emotional well-being would imply:

Giving ourselves permission to feel the full range of human emotions, from the most pleasant to the least pleasant. Happiness does not consist in never feeling any unpleasant emotion but rather in learning to hold everything we feel, whether pleasant or unpleasant.

This does not mean that we do not know that pleasant emotions contribute to our well-being: that is why another way to work on this aspect is to seek or bring those positive emotions into our lives by expressing gratitude or showing compassion or kindness.

Conclution

These five dimensions constitute a roadmap to happiness. We can apply them personally but also at an educational level in schools or in the workplace in companies and organizations. These 5 dimensions are actually 5 different ways to indirectly access happiness.