5 products perfect as a Christmas gift!

Christmas is upon us and among the Cyber ​​Week and Black Friday discounts, the opportunity to carry on with gifts is more than greedy. Among the new brands in the world of makeup, Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez certainly stands out, which in this last year has aroused a lot of interest and is much appreciated by the beauty community.

We at Gingergeneration.it have talked extensively about this brand (and how much we like it!) And now we want to recommend some products to grab you to give them to friends or to make you a very welcome gift car.

Selena’s Faves 4 Piece Mini Set

The sets are among the most beautiful gifts to give and allow you to try more products of the same brand, spending a little less. Among those launched by the singer of Rare we find this mini kit with 4 products: Mascara, Liquid Illuminator, Liquid Blush and Lip Soufflé in the famous Inspire shade. To be clear, the red that Selena wears in all the promo images. Price: € 35.90

Always An Optimist Pore Diffusing

One of the most talked about products of the brand, this primer is particularly dedicated to those who have a dull. Immediately gives the complexion a healthy and glowy finish and reduces pores. Also available in mini format. Price: € 16.00

Lip Soufflé Matte Lip Cream Duo

For lovers of comfortable lip products, this kit with two Lip Soufflé is a real treat. Designed especially for those who love soft shades, it is available in the Courage color and in the exclusive Ambition mini version. A box not to be missed! Price: € 23.90

Discovery True To Myself

An essential palette, with colors suitable for every day and easily modulated for both day and evening. Six shades plus a golden glitter to strike with the eye. Price: € 33.00

Mini Soft Pinch Liquid Blush Trio

Lovers of cream blushes will not be able to help but go crazy for this set. Three Soft Pinch Liquid in mini version in the most versatile colors, to be interchanged in different seasons or alternating them according to the look. Bliss, Hole and Peace are the shades. Price: € 29.90

