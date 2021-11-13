5 products under € 20, HIDDEN on Amazon

Passionate about products Xiaomi? Then it’s time to get a great deal from Amazon, taking home one of these gadgets, which remain well hidden on the platform. They cost all around less than 20 € (except one, which costs a few cents or more). Take a look and choose the one you prefer: also enjoy fast and free shipping, guaranteed by Prime services.

The first device is a powerful one WiFi router, perfect for the smart home because it supports 2.4Ghz connection and – above all – you can connect up to 64 devices at the same time. With the powerful 4 antennas, the best coverage is assured. Take advantage now and take it home for around € 11.

The second device is always for yours Wifi, but it has the task of strengthening it and making it perform well even in very large homes. It is a repeater that you install where the network signal begins to weaken and allows it to bounce and return to performance. You can connect up to 64 devices and manage every aspect directly from the app. Get it for around € 12.99.

The third gadget is delicious. It is a beautiful one smart alarm clock, in retro style, made by Cleargrass and part of the ecosystem of products of the Chinese giant. Equipped with a high-visibility display, backlit if necessary, you connect it to your smartphone and manage every aspect of it via the app. Check the coupon on the page and get it for just € 17.55.

The fourth product is a electric shaver, equipped with an integrated battery, also part of the ecosystem. Very high precision shaving, thanks to the three moving heads, which guarantee a 3D effect. Full resistance to contact with water and a super premium design. Get it for just € 17.99.

The latest product is a ready-to-return system smart any faucet. You mount it in an instant, thanks to the accessories in the kit, and you are ready: you have two sensors available, one for continuous delivery and one for the one that stops the jet if you remove your hand. Well built and working with integrated battery, check the coupon on the page and take it home for around € 20.

Seen? I bet some of these products Xiaomi you’ve never seen them. Yet you find them on Amazon, all with absolutely fast and free shipping, guaranteed by Prime services.