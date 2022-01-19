5 professions to focus on in 2022

Furthermore, the wide swings in economic activity recorded in these two years of the pandemic have led to problems of labor shortages in various areas, and a more or less forced turnover that has produced numerous opportunities for job seekers today. Jobtech, the first Italian agency for all-digital employment, analyzed the job vacancies in the world of retail, logistics, call centers, hospitality and Ho.Re.Ca. discovering which are the five professions with the most job opportunities in administration for 2022. While a parallel survey of Randstadt remember how the nurse (over 800 open positions), a profession that cannot be found by definition, which highlights the chronic shortage of health professions, aggravated by the explosion of the pandemic and the new needs for care and assistance.

In recent weeks there has been much talk of the growing phenomenon of ‘Great Resignation’, that is the choice of many workers – especially overseas – to quit their old job in search of a better balance between life and work after the global slowdown imposed by the Covid pandemic -19. A phenomenon that also partly concerns Italy, although in Italy there is a growing number of employed people and, at the same time, workers who are unable to enter the production circuits.

Dark store

Picker (and packer) for dark stores. Dark stores are the new frontier of digital retail: are those points of sale that deal exclusively with online shopping. They are not yet as popular as their traditional counterparts, but they represent an enormously growing phenomenon, with positive repercussions in the world of work. According to Jobtech estimates, this new sector is ready to hire thousands of employees throughout Italy. The creation of neighborhood micro distribution centers is planned in which only riders, ‘pickers’ – people responsible for preparing orders – ‘packers’ (warehouse workers) and store managers will work.

Logistics

Demographic change, technological advancement, digitalization and the pandemic are dramatically transforming work in the logistics sector, which has never been so strategic and technological.

The logistics manager of a company thus becomes a ‘customer satisfaction manager’, because it represents the link with the final consumer, and largely determines the level of appreciation of the service: analysis and automation in fulfillment will increase the range of options available to build a load, plan a route and confirm the customer’s readiness to receive the shipment. All this requires trained, digital and experienced staff: workers who are have numerous opportunities for insertion in the coming months.

Catering

If the catering sector was, in 2021, at the center of numerous debates involving employers, trade associations, citizens’ income defenders and precarious operators, what remains at the end of the year is the awareness that the pandemic has upset the sector, producing a drastic turnover of the workforce. This will lead to a boost in the hiring of waiters, barmen, chefs and pizza chefs by 2022. Opportunities will not be lacking especially for experienced professionals, to whom however protections and rights must be guaranteed.

Remotely

One of the causes of the ‘Great Resignation’, the analyzes reveal, is the demand for a better balance between life and work. Being able to work remotely, in this sense, represents a strong lever to make a job more attractive: supporters of the Yolo Economy – You Only Live Once, you only live once – will be able to count on numerous remote opportunities offered by the world of call centers. In fact, there are more and more announcements relating to jobs in customer care or inside sales, but managed completely from home.

Accounting

Accounting is a sector that has proved to be particularly attractive for workers looking for in 2021: first and foremost women and those looking for remote working opportunities. It requires precision, organization and time management, as well as good IT skills. In 2022 there will be opportunities especially for those who, in addition to these skills, boast sustainability skills: accountants will be increasingly strategic in defining a green approach to the company, identifying the areas where it is possible to reduce consumption and waste, or promoting operations aimed at reducing the environmental impact of the workplace.

“Temporary work often represents the starting point, or restart, of the workforce – declares Paolo Andreozzi, founder of Jobtech – and it is good news that for them the market offers numerous opportunities for insertion. Bridging the mismatch between demand and offer will represent for 2022 the real challenge to be faced in order to boost the development of the country: in a historical moment of profound change, the work of the future will have to be hybrid (partly remote and partly in presence), digital and secure “.

In collaboration with Adnkronos