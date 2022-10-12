5 profiles to follow

Social networks are a great showcase for public information and education. Anyone can find the answer to their questions, curiosities and interests in just a matter of seconds with the Internet, including health topics. However, we must wisely differentiate between what are the correct and safe sources to inform us about our well-being and those that are not.

The pharmacist has always assumed that almost maternal figure that, in a close but very expert way, acts as prescriber of the products and ways to cure those problems that arise more unexpectedly. From a momentary acne breakout, to a minor sunburn, from rashes to headaches, his recommendations are as rigorous as they are helpful.

[Cóctel de cosméticos: mezclas inesperadas que te embellecerán]

In recent years, especially after the pandemic and the wave of health misinformation that it brought with it, many pharmacy professionals have begun to share their knowledge through Instagram. Disseminating scientific content with its answers to the doubts of its followers and correctly informing them of the latest health news.

Since MagasIN we want you to always be well informed about your health, even through the networks, and if you are interested in beauty, health and well-being, We bring you five profiles, led by female pharmacists, to follow On Instagram.

@farmaciameritxell

Based in Andorra, the Meritxell Pharmacy reaches all corners of the world with its Instagram account. The woman behind the screen is Meritxell Marti, one of the first pharmaceutical companies to embark on the adventure of advertising on the Internet. His specialization is international productsso in this profile you can discover less common brands to, as she says, “feel and be beautiful, healthy and happy”.

@boticariagarcia

Boticaria García is one of the most visible “health influencers” in the media. Its popularity is due to its ingenious way of debunk health hoaxes that abound on the internetas well as his advice on nutrition and about buying healthy products. Furthermore, in the summer he published Radiography of a Cosmetic (Robinbook, 2022) together with Gem Smithiesalso pharmacist in networks that you should know.

@martamasi5

On Marta Masi’s Instagram profile you can find new brands and the best tips for skin care. Through infographics and short videos (reels)informs about which are the best products according to your skin type and your needs, as well as openly sharing the reviews about their experiences with cosmetics which he sells in his own pharmacy.

@elblogdepills

On its website, the pharmaceutical and optical, Pills, gives professional advice on health and self-care in everyday situations, and most importantly, it does so in a simple and practical way. With short videos and mind maps It deals with topics from dietetics to optics, passing through dermo-aesthetics and the health of the little ones.

@farmacialaesparteria

Genoveva Lucena is specialized in dermopharmacy, you can’t miss it if your main concern is skin care. His profile, apart from being very attractive on an aesthetic level, is very useful to know all the product ingredients of our day to day, as well as the different steps that we have to follow for our daily face routine. In addition, it has its own brand of cosmetics, La Espartería.

Follow the topics that interest you