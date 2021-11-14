5 Promising Projects for the Parachain Polkadot Slot Auction

As Polkadot approaches the actual launch of its multi-chain network, Polkadot’s native token, DOT, is on an upward trend. Following the recent announcement by the Polkadot team, DOT prices reached USD 45 for the first time in five months.

The Parachains are one of the most significant parts of the Polkadot ecosystem. Hence, the team that revealed the highly anticipated Polkadot parachain slot auction program quickly garnered general attention. In addition, Polkadot has successfully concluded two rounds of Kusama parachain auctions, where participating projects cumulatively raised nearly $ 1 billion from their respective crowdloan initiatives .

According to the announcement by Gavin Wood and Robert Hebermeier, Polkadot temples will follow the same model as Kusama , with five auctions in the first lot and another six in the second. Although the dates are not set in stone and may change based on the community vote, the Polkadot team indicated that the auctions will most likely begin on November 11, 2021 and continue until mid-March 2022.

Decentralized projects that will shape the future of finance

With several original projects already testing and validating their features and code on Kusama, the upcoming Polkadot auctions will certainly be a competitive event. While dozens of decentralized projects are bidding on limited slots, it’s good to take a closer look at potential players in upcoming auctions, especially those who have already garnered substantial community support through crowdloans.

Moonbeam project

Moonbeam is probably the strongest contender for a Polkadot parachain slot. It is a Polkadot-based, smart contract-enabled parachain that offers full compatibility with Ethereum, making it easy to build natively interoperable blockchain applications. The platform aims to overcome Ethereum’s scalability, speed and cost problems by leveraging Polkadot’s features.

Moonbeam’s sister network Moonriver is currently dominating the Polkadot ecosystem. Since the project won a slot in the second Kusama auction by raising 205,935 KSM from more than 10,000 community members, the number of decentralized projects lined up to build on Moonriver has grown dramatically. To date, a consortium of decentralized projects that includes decentralized exchanges, oracles, NFT platforms, crypto betting / gambling platforms, liquidity protocols and decentralized marketplaces have joined the Moonriver ecosystem, bringing its total blocked value (TVL) at more than $ 90 million .

Acala project

Acala , Polkadot’s DeFi multi-chain liquidity hub, is another valuable project that can win a slot in the first lot. This layer-1 smart contract platform is highly scalable and Ethereum compatible. It also offers built-in liquidity, ready-made financial applications, interoperable cross-chain functionality, and professional-grade security protocols. Acala has also partnered with Blockdaemon to introduce the first liquid staking derivatives for DOT and KSM, ushering in a new era of hybrid financial products (HyFi) on Polkadot.

In addition to this, Acala’s sister network Karura won the first parachain slot in the Kusama parachain auctions, raising more than $ 100 million in KSM tokens from a total of 20,779 global community members. Acala is also the first decentralized finance company to offer a stablecoin (aUSD) to lay the foundation for Polkadot

Manta Network Project

Another futuristic project, Manta Network , the Polkadot-based plug-and-play privacy preservation protocol for DeFi, has emerged as a potential competitor with high chances of securing a slot in the first batch of auctions. Manta Network is built on Substrate and offers decentralized privacy protocols for payments, token trading, loans and synthetic assets.

Using zk-SNARKS, Manta Network ensures end-to-end anonymity, thus solving several DeFi-inherent problems, including scalability, privacy, liquidity, interoperability and usability. Consequentially, the project has the support of several prominent industry leaders and investment firms such as CoinFund, ParaFi Capital, SkyVision Capital, LongHash Ventures and many more. On top of that, Manta Network’s Calamari Network testnet is already live on parachain Kusama. During the second batch of slot auctions on Kusama parachain, she secured the second round slot, collecting more than 218,000 KSM from 19,766 community members.

Centrifuge project

DeFi needs to expand if it is to enter the traditional financial market. To make this happen, Centrifuge , a decentralized protocol that bridges real-world assets and DeFi, has developed a promising solution that unlocks the liquidity of real-world assets.

By allowing anyone to tokenize their real-world assets such as invoices, royalties and real estate, Centrifuge allows lenders and borrowers to connect without centralized authority. The platform allows borrowers to access financing using their tokenized assets as collateral via its Tinlake Asset-Backed Lending App.

Following its winning bid for the ninth parachain slot, Centrifuge’s Altair testnet debuted on Kusama. Altair has raised more than 187,000 KSMs from 18,342 community members, underscoring its broad support.

SubSocial project

Meanwhile, responding to calls for a more creator-centric social media model is Subsocial . Against the backdrop of growing social media scrutiny and censorship concerns, Subsocial aims to rebalance the relationship between creators and communities by helping users build their own social platforms and markets.

In addition to allowing creators to leverage the full value of their work, the users of these platforms are not the product. Unlike traditional social media where advertising and data collection form the basis for monetization, creators on Subsocial command the power to sell access via subscriptions or collect via community tipping. Since launching betanet in 2020 and Sub.ID in August to help users view Subsocial’s entire portfolio, Subsocial’s betanet chain now has balances in over 12,000 accounts, expressing substantial community growth.

KILT project

In the end, KILT Protocol is another promising solution to keep an eye on. By design, KILT is an open-source protocol for issuing verifiable credentials for Web3 applications that are claim-based, revocable, and anonymous. KILT helps end users to claim different aspects stored in the form of a certificate on the blockchain that trusted entities can attest to.

Thanks to strong community support and valuable use cases, KILT achieved its sixth slot in the Kusama parachain auctions raising over 200,000 KSMs from more than 12,000 community members. The platform has since grown in popularity and has established itself as the go-to solution for decentralized identities and verifiable credentials for all projects in the Polkadot ecosystem.

Disclaimer: The Industry Talk section features insights from players in the crypto industry and is not part of the editorial content of Cryptonews.com.

