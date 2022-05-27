5 PSG players in FIFA 22 Ligue 1 TOTS

It was this Friday that EA Sports unveiled the typical team for the 2022 Ligue 1 season with highly anticipated players who will be available from Friday January 21 at 7 p.m. (French time). There are 5 Paris Saint-Germain players: Marquinhos (28-year-old central defender), Nuno Mendes (19-year-old left-back), Kylian Mbappé (23-year-old striker), Neymar (30-year-old striker) and Lionel Messi ( 34-year-old striker).

It’s not the greatest possible news, but PSG fans who play the game can be delighted. It remains to hope for a stroke of luck to play with one of his excellent players. These presences are also a sign of the quality of the Parisian workforce, even if certain selections, in particular those of Neymar and Messi, can be very questionable. But status matters too.







