5 PSG players in FIFA 22 Ligue 1 TOTS
It was this Friday that EA Sports unveiled the typical team for the 2022 Ligue 1 season with highly anticipated players who will be available from Friday January 21 at 7 p.m. (French time). There are 5 Paris Saint-Germain players: Marquinhos (28-year-old central defender), Nuno Mendes (19-year-old left-back), Kylian Mbappé (23-year-old striker), Neymar (30-year-old striker) and Lionel Messi ( 34-year-old striker).
⚡ 9⃣7⃣ @KMbappe
🎯 9⃣7⃣ Messi
💫 9⃣6⃣ @neymarjr
🧱 9⃣5⃣ @marquinhos_m5
💪 9⃣3⃣ @nunomends_25
5️⃣ Parisians are part of the Team of the Season @EA_FIFA_France 🎮❤️💙#FIFA22 #TOTS pic.twitter.com/4lW40GcMQy
— Paris Saint Germain (@PSG_inside) May 27, 2022
It’s not the greatest possible news, but PSG fans who play the game can be delighted. It remains to hope for a stroke of luck to play with one of his excellent players. These presences are also a sign of the quality of the Parisian workforce, even if certain selections, in particular those of Neymar and Messi, can be very questionable. But status matters too.