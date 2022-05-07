5 questions and answers about the new miMovistar rates

With the arrival of miMovistar, customization is the axis of the rate choice, giving the consumer greater freedom of choice. Fusion included fixed and mobile telephony, internet or pay TV packages in the same unified product. With the new miMovistar rates, your customers will now be able to individually select different modules to include them in their initial fiber optic plus telephony package, as if they were including à la carte services on a shopping list.

Is there a migration from Fusion to miMovistar?

As such, there is no automatic migration to miMovistar. It will be the customer, if they do not want to continue with their Fusion service, who can contact Movistar and they will be informed of the different services available to them.

Customers who already have a contracted Movistar Fusión package have the option of changing to another miMovistar package of their choice, although this change is completely voluntary. Therefore, the arrival of this new catalog of à la carte rates does not have to affect old customers, it is a new offer that can only be contracted by those who are interested.

If they have a device such as the deco and the router because they are Fusion clients, they will not have to return it. If they already had equipment with their Fusion service, it will be kept.

What does Movistar Plus+ Essential include?

Movistar Plus+ Essential is the new basic television package (10 euros per month). This includes the general DTT channels, regional ones, movie channels such as Premieres on M+, Canal Hollywood, TCM, Dark, XTRM, Somos and BOM Cine. You also have Series by M+, SyFy, AXN, Calle 13, Fox, AMC, Paramount Network, TNT, AXN White, Comedy Central and Cosmo.

Finally, in Sports, you have Eurosport 1 and 2, #Vamos, #Ellas, Gol, Nautical Channel, Horse TV, Real Madrid TV or Barça TV and documentary channels such as Nat Geo Wild, Discovery and musicals or children, among other genres. .

Is it mandatory to contract Movistar Plus + Essential for TV?

Movistar Plus+ Essential is the basic television package. Whenever you want any other additional television service, such as Netflix or soccer, you will have to have configured your rate with this basic package.

For the additional contracting of any TV package with miMovistar it is necessary to contract the Movistar Plus + Essential package which effectively includes movies, series and more than 80 thematic channels. You have to take the Essential package and then add it depending on the content you want to enjoy. What disappears are the “all-in-one” packages such as the current Total Fusion, in pursuit of a modular offer configurable according to the client’s interest.

The television packages that can be added to Essential are, for example, Fiction with Netflix (in its X2 or X4 modalities), which includes movie channels and series and also Disney+ on Movistar Plus+. The Fiction offer also becomes much more attractive now, since even including Netflix we can save 15.10 euros per month with Movistar Unlimited compared to what Movistar Fusión offered us.

Also another package above Essential is the soccer one. To have everything you can choose the so-called All Football (LaLiga First and Second Division, UEFA Champions and Europa League, and international leagues). If you are only into football on weekends or European, there are also separate packages for LaLiga and Champions League + Europa League, respectively.

These two cinema + series options together with football can also be obtained together in All football and Fiction with Netflix (X2 or X4). In any case, whatever you choose, you must first subscribe to Movistar Plus+ Essential.

The optional channels have a monthly payment for each of them and are not included in any other package:

Playboy : 7 euros/month

: 7 euros/month hunting and fishing : 7 euros/month

: 7 euros/month Bulls : 20 euros/month

: 20 euros/month Mezzo: 5 euros/month

Will it be possible to see all of LaLiga?

Yes, Movistar reached an agreement with DAZN and will broadcast its 5 exclusive matches per day. The new LaLiga package includes all the matches from all the league days, both the matches for which Movistar Plus+ has rights and those that belong to DAZN. This package should not be confused with the access to DAZN from the Sports package, as that would be the current DAZN subscription (LaLiga will be a separate extra).

Depending on our contracted fiber speed as the basis for the miMovistar rate, as well as the optional and additional mobile lines, the LaLiga subscription price would be 10 euros per month for Movistar Plus+ Essential and choose between the LaLiga packages (30 euros per month) or All football (43 euros per month). In the latter case, it also includes the Champions League and other football leagues such as the Bundesliga or Serie A.