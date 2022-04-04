5 real medical treatments that sound like science fiction

An example of what a deep brain stimulation device looks like under X-ray images Image : Hellerhoff/Wikimedia Commons

Modern medicine has prolonged our lives and reduced suffering in all kinds of ways. However, many of the impactful interventions we have available today have been around for a long time, such as antibiotics, most pain relievers, and various forms of cancer screening. But every once in a while, scientists come up with novel treatments that jump the line from “great” to “wow.” Here are five sci-fi medical innovations that are already here or about to come to fruition.

Advanced robotic surgeons

Autonomous smart tissue robot can perform laparoscopic surgery on the soft tissue of a pig without human assistance Image : Johns Hopkins University

Today’s robots aren’t as impressive or independent as the ones we see in science fiction, but now we can have a robot that can perform certain surgical procedures on its own. Earlier this year, Johns Hopkins researchers published results showing that their Smart Tissue Autonomous Robot (STAR) could perform complex laparoscopic surgery on pigs that required reconnecting the ends of an intestine. He even seemed to perform the task more accurately than human surgeons.

For the foreseeable future, STAR and similar robots are only likely to help human doctors. But its developers envision a world where these bots can function on their own in emergency situations, such as treating trauma patients on the way to the hospital.

Stimulate the brain to treat depression

Image : Hellerhoff/Wikimedia Commons

It is understandable that the idea of ​​using electricity to treat mental illness has been accompanied by a certain stigma, given the gloomy and sometimes abusive history of “shock therapy” in the early days of psychiatry. But now, several brain stimulation methods have shown real promise in improving depression and other conditions that otherwise seemed intractable. It is theorized that these treatments may restore or stabilize the erratic brain activity associated with neuropsychiatric disorders. And scientists seem to be getting better at fine-tuning this technology.

Last October, a research team public results showing that his personalized deep brain stimulation technique, which involves implanting a pacemaker-like device in the brain, successfully helped treat a woman’s severe depression for decades. “When I first got the stimulation, the ‘aha’ moment happened, I felt the most intense sense of joy and my depression was a distant nightmare for a moment,” the woman, identified as Sarah, said at a news conference announcing the results. findings.

This technology, for now, is still very expensive, invasive, and probably only suitable for people with no other options. But over time, what we learn from patients like Sarah may lead to new discoveries about how the brain works and how to help people with depression.

Drug-eluting lenses

Image : Getty Images ( Getty Images )

Sometimes innovation comes not from developing new and better drugs, but from finding better ways to get them to people. In March, the FDA approved the first drug-eluting contact lenses, which release a large amount of antihistamines for several hours to prevent or reduce itchy eyes. Eventually, this technology could be used to treat other eye conditions such as glaucoma, infections, and cataracts.

gene therapy

A DNA (deoxyribonucleic acid) profile of a human sample Image : Getty ( Getty Images )

For decades, scientists have held out hope to the idea of ​​editing our genes to treat difficult or seemingly incurable ailments. Now we are finally beginning to see these efforts pay off. Since 2017, the FDA has passed at least two gene therapy treatments aimed at correcting or replacing harmful mutations that directly cause disease. A related area of ​​research is the therapy of CAR T cells, which edits a person’s T cells in the lab to make them better at fighting some types of cancer; The cells are then infused back into the body.

In December, a small trial that used gene therapy to repair misshapen red blood cells in people with sickle cell disease appears to have overcome with profit. Up to three years after treatment, the cells of these volunteers still appeared to have their shape corrected and, more importantly, the people no longer experienced the episodes of severe pain and other symptoms common with sickle cell anemia. The results of this and other research look so impressive that this may actually represent a bona fide cure for the genetic disorder, which is thought to affect an estimated 100,000 Americans.

Other future applications for gene therapy may include a painful skin disorder known as epidermolysis bullosa (also called “butterfly disease”), hemophilia, and more types of cancer.

Genetically modified pig organ transplants

Image : Nathan Stirk ( Getty Images )

A long-sought goal of medicine is a steady supply of organs to those who need them. That dream now seems within reach. Last year, two teams from research different successfully transplanted organs from genetically modified pigs into brain-dead humans. And in January, a team from Maryland made the world’s first transplant of a modified pig heart in a terminally ill patient. These pigs have been modified to be more compatible with human biology; for example, they no longer produce a sugar in their muscles that would activate the human immune system.

These early experiments have shown that pig organs can survive the transplant process without being immediately rejected by our immune systems. But clinical trials will be needed to show that the technology can actually prolong the lives of recipients, and it may take even longer before these organs are as effective like those donated by humans (sadly, the first living patient to receive a pig heart passed away earlier this month). But given the ever-present organ shortage, which leaves thousands of people killed each yearis a treatment that would still save the lives of many in the near future.