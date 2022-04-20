5 reasons not to miss “Death on the Nile”, now available on Star+

Trailer for “Death on the Nile”. (20th Century Studios)

Death on the Nilethe hit movie Kenneth Brangh starring Gal Gadot, grossed almost USD 137 million at the global box office after a long public wait: shot in 2019, it suffered the consequences of the pandemic that fell on humanity. This is the second time that the British filmmaker and actor has worked on a text by Christie Agathathe legendary author of mystery books, and again played the main character, the no less legendary detective Hercule Poirot.

If you did not see this title in theaters, you have a new opportunity: it came to streaming in Star+. We summarize five reasons not to miss it.

1. If you like mystery plots…

“Death on the Nile”, the successful film by Kenneth Branagh starring Gal Gadot, has arrived on streaming. (Star+)

Meets all requirements! It is based on a novel by Christie Agatha, the literary master of the genre. In addition to finding out who committed the crime in a practically closed space, such as a cruise ship, she delves into the psychological side of thrillers, for which everyone is a suspect.

When it seems that nothing is going to happen, something happens that catches the public. And from there it advances towards the twists that every mystery play must take. It also achieves the delicate balance of not revealing everything but offering different solution variants that keep the attention of the audience, thus working with the detective.

In addition to directing, Kenneth Branagh plays the famous Belgian detective Hercule Poirot in “Death on the Nile.” (Star+)

death on the nile has a plot so tight to the mystery genre that this film is the second to be made: the first version is from 1978 and featured Peter Ustinov in the character of Hercule Poirot, accompanied by stars such as bette davis Y mia farrow. In 1997 BBC made a radio adaptation (with John Moffatt in the voice of the detective), in 2004 it had a television version within the cliclo Agatha Christie’s Poirot and in 2007 it inspired a video game.

2. It has an impressive cast

In addition to starring its director, Kenneth Brangh, death on the nile It has a cast that stands out Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Annette Bening, Tom Bateman, Russell Brand, Ali Fazal, Dawn French, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo, Jennifer Saunders Y Letitia Wrightamong others.

This adaptation of Agatha Christie’s book features an all-star cast, celebrated by critics. (Star+)

The critics highlighted in particular the work of Brannagh as Poirot, a detective famous for his mustache as well as for his extraordinary powers of deduction. In addition to having recently won the Oscar for the script of BelfastBrannagh directed Thor Y cinderella and worked on Tenet Y Dunkirk. He was previously well known for his adaptations of William Shakespeareamong other Henry V (Oscar nominated for directing and acting) and Hamlet.

Gadot shows off her charisma to the fullest and wears 1930s fashion particularly well. The Israeli actress is recognized for Wonder Womanvarious films in the franchise Fast and Furious and super success Red Notice with Dwayne Johnson Y Ryan Reynolds. Other works celebrated in reviews are those of Bening (The Grifters, American Beauty, Being Julia) like Euphemia and Bateman (Da Vinci’s Demons, Cold Pursuit) as Bouc, Poirot’s assistant.

3. The character of Hercule Poirot

Famous for his mustache and his ability to solve crimes, Hercule Poirot is one of the greatest literary characters of the 20th century. (Star+)

The Belgian researcher is counted among the most important creations of the literature of the 20th century. Agatha Christie included him in 33 of her 66 novels, two plays and fifty short stories; she particularly enjoyed the Poirot of death on the nile because he thought that story was “one of his best travel books”.

The character mattered so much to the writer that she participated as an advisor in the start of The Alphabet Murders in 1965, and among other tasks he had to give his approval to the Poirot’s mustache that he played Tony Randall. But the public also loved the detective, to the point that he was the first fictional being to get an obituary in New York Timesin 1975, when it was published Curtain: Poirot’s Last Casenovel in which the detective dies.

4. His great photography will make you feel like you are traveling through Egypt

Brannagh’s aesthetic as a filmmaker manages to give prominence to the beauty of places. (Star+)

Shot with 65mm Panavision cameras, death on the nile maximizes the landscape and iconography of Egypt. With a cinematographic style similar to that of Murder on the Orient Express, Brannagh’s first foray into Poirot’s world, does not so much detail as the camera’s top-down perspective, but puts the lens at the service of landscapes, in particular the Nile River, the desert and the archaeological treasures of Giza. Computer generated image retouching does not affect the beauty of the photograph.

5. If you liked it Murder on the Orient Express

Released in 2017 and also directed by Brannagh, who made his first version of Poirot here. With Bateman as Buoc, the friend who runs the Orient Express and gets him a ticket on the train, the story is also set in the 1930s. It begins when, on board and on the move, an alleged (played by Johnny Depp) Is murdered; The noises coming from his cabin are followed by an avalanche that derails the locomotive and stops the train. A plot of kidnappings, suicides and more murders unfolds when the true identity of the dead man is known.

Gal Gadot displays all her charisma in “Death on the Nile.” (Star+)

As in all of Christie’s work, the motivations could move more than one suspect and are of deep psychological interest. The dramas of lives unfold as Poirot and Buoc investigate.

Murder on the Orient Express also had an all-star cast: Michelle Pfeiffer, Willem Dafoe, Judi Dench, Penelope Cruz, Josh Gad, Derek Jacobi, Leslie Odom Jr. Y daisy ridley.

