5 reasons to buy a wired controller instead of a wireless one

An Xbox controller is a device or accessory that today is very easy to customize to your liking or buy them already customized, in addition to you can buy a wired or wireless controller, depending on what you prefer. But you should know that wired controls have certain advantages over wireless ones, in this article we will mention them. 5 reasons why you should buy a wired controller instead of a wireless one. If you’re not finding wireless controllers available, this article may convince you to get a wired one.
Does not need batteries
It’s not a secret that wireless controllers need rechargeable batteries to work, and for this you must find a good rechargeable battery pack with a good capacity, in addition to acquiring a charging base. So if you realize in addition to the command you must acquire other products so you can enjoy a full gaming experience without the controller becoming unresponsive mid-game.
Instead wired controllers don’t need a battery, you just plug them into the console and you’re good to goyou don’t need to pair it via Bluetooth or Xbox Wireless either, they will work automatically when you connect them, plus you’ll be saving money with which you can buy another product you need, and even buy a second wired controller.
zero lag
This is something that seems fundamental in online games, but also if you are going to play with a friend on the same console, lag is one of the reasons why many choose not to buy a wireless controllerand it is that, there is certainly a slight delay between the action you perform and the time it takes to execute, this is something that does not happen with wired controls since they are directly connected no bluetooth required.
This is an important aspect and one that we should not overlook, there are games in which reaction speed is not so necessary, but in action games, racing games, soccer, etc, you need an instant reaction, and you get that with a wired controller. Of course, it also depends on the game, since there are some that have input lag that has nothing to do with the controller but with the game itself, such as Pro Evolution Soccer.
Direct connection with your smartphone and PC
As you well know, there are controls that are compatible with Android phones and even iPhone, also with tablets, if you have a wired controller you can connect it directly to the phone, there are even mobile supports that include this option, precisely with the intention that there is no lag when playing. The best option is to use a support because you will play more comfortably on your mobile or tablet, it is much more organic than doing it with the touch screen.
These types of controllers are also compatible with computers, you just plug it in and the PC will automatically install the necessary drivers so you can use it on the computer. When you go to acquire a controller you should ensure that it has good quality, but also versatility when it comes to being used on different devices.
it will be cheaper
Saving is something that we all seek, we all want to find products of acceptable quality and at a good price, many of the cable controls are around 30 or 40 euros, but also take into account that you are saving the purchase of batteries and a charging station or a power source for said batteries.
This is like when you want to repair something, but the price of the repair is close to that of buying the same device new as a package, so instead of spending around 80 euros between remote control, batteries and charging base, you will spend 40. So take into account the economic aspect when decidingwireless controllers certainly favor you when playing further from the screen and avoid visual fatigue, but there are things against it like the ones we mentioned in this post.
They are more reliable
Confidence in a product is also important when deciding, and as we mentioned before, wired controllers only need to be connected to the console, while wireless controllers need to be paired with the console, and there are times when this connection fails and you need to restart the console and even reset the controller. If you invest in the official controller this shouldn’t be a problem, but in any case, it adds one more point of complexity than any wired controller.
You can solve this problem by buying a wired controller like this one PDP Gaming Phantom Black, which has a cable with an extension of 3 meters so that you do not play so close to the console and at the same time to the television or monitor screen. It has dual vibration motors for a better gaming experience, a 3.5mm jack so you can connect your headphones, a button for audio control and programmable buttons, you can buy it on amazon for35 eurosand these are 5 of the reasons why it is better to use wired controllers.
Last updated on 2020-11-28.
