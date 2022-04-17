5 reasons to buy the iPhone SE 3 this year

Share

The iPhone SE 3 may be the best Apple mobile of this year, thanks to its relationship quality, price and future.

The SE models are considered the low-cost way to enter the Apple ecosystem, although this does not mean that they are mobiles that do not have the latest technologies. In fact, we are before one of the best-selling iPhones, and there are plenty of reasons to buy it.

Still not deciding whether to buy the iPhone SE 3? Perhaps these 5 reasons will convince you, since we are talking about a mobile that will last you many yearsthanks to the technologies that Apple has implemented.

Buy the iPhone SE 3: 5 reasons to do it

A cheap 5G mobile? classic style? The iPhone SE 3 is selling quite well since its release, this is because It is a device with a classic design but with technologies for the future. We leave you these 5 reasons to love it and buy it soon.

The mighty chip inside

Do you know what is the processor that has the iPhone SE 3? It is the A15 Bionic, exactly the same as the iPhone 13making the iPhone SE 3 more powerful than the Samsung Galaxy S22 and other high-end Android phones (which are much more expensive).

This new 16-core chip will allow users to play video games of the latest generation, use photo editors and work on multiple tasks at the same time, without the need to suffer from overheating or annoying crashes.

SE 3 is 1.8 times faster than iPhone 8, 2 times faster than iPhone 7, and 3 times faster than iPhone 6. Plus, with the latest Apple processor, users will be able to count on more than 5 years of updatesif what you are looking for is a long-term mobile.

Entrance to the future thanks to 5G

One of the main differences between the iPhone SE 2 and the iPhone SE 3 is that the latter is compatible with 5G networksIn fact, it is the cheapest option offered by Apple to be able to use this new network.

The rapid deployment of 5G networks in Europe and America makes users seek to update their mobiles to take advantage of the advantages offered by this new connection, such as the fast downloads and improved quality of live streams. Yet another reason if you are looking for a long-term mobile.

Your camera is of great quality.

iPhone is synonymous with great photographic quality, and iPhone 13 has gone a step further by including features like photo styles, Smart HDR 4, and texture optimization. All of these features made their way to the iPhone SE 3, making it the second-best camera iPhone to date.

Includes Deep Fusion for texture optimization and helps preserve all color tones in images. In addition, the SE 3 also has the spectacular portrait mode that has given Apple so much praise for several years now.

Its design is already a classic

Though it’s hard to believe, there are people who prefer the classic iPhone design with Touch IDwhich is more stylized than the gigantic and heavy iPhone 13. It is a 4.7-inch mobile, with an aspect that everyone already knows and that becomes quite manageable in situations such as work or transportation.

Besides, not having a notch makes several people see it as a very stylish iPhone and that reminds them of one of the great devices in the history of mobile phones: the iPhone 4. Do you like the design and colors? This is a very good reason to buy it.

An iPhone that will withstand anything

Its stylized and small design is not synonymous with a mobile that is fragile or that you have to take great care of. In fact, the iPhone SE 3 is almost as tough as the iPhone 13, mainly because the panel has the same glass as the high-end Apple.

With an IP67 certificate to be resistant to water and dustmodified body to resist drops and rounded edges to withstand shocks, we are facing one of the most resistant iPhone to date, all in 4.7 inches.

See on Amazon.es: iPhone SE 3

The iPhone SE 3 is now available in Spain, and these are its official prices:

64GB iPhone SE: 529 euros.

128GB iPhone SE: 579 euros.

256GB iPhone SE: 699 euros.

