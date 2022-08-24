5 reasons to swoon over Matt Bomer…if you haven’t already

If the series echoes on Netflix, which quickly climbed into the top 10 of the streaming platform, stars Michelle Monaghan, who plays the role of twins Gina and Leni, another actor is doing well: Matt Bomer. The fairies seem to have leaned over the cradle of the actor, who combines all the talents. Matt Bomer, who will soon be filming the series Fellow Travelers alongside another talented hunk, Jonathan Bailey, Viscount Anthony of The Bridgerton Chronicleis also in the cast of Doom Patrol. There are many more, but here are at least 5 reasons to be in total admiration of Matt Bomer.

1. He’s not just a physical!

With his Ken doll physique, Matt Bomer could have confined himself to the roles of muscular handsome kids, but the actor did not hesitate to shine in dark and disturbing roles in series like American Horror Story and season 3 of The Sinner (where it is exceptional). Two roles in which he showed that he could play the antithesis of the ideal son-in-law, a label that too often sticks to the skin of actors with an advantageous physique. “My God, why are you so beautiful“, “Matttt! will you marry me 💍?“, “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”, “🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥”… are some examples of the comments that Matt Bomer receives under his Instagram posts. conducts his career with intelligence and insight.

The continuation under this advertisement

2. He is committed to a good cause

This fall, Matt Bomer lent his support to CityHarvestNYC, an organization that provides food for the less fortunate, encouraging his fans to do the same. “This fall, I’m supporting @CityHarvestNYC to help feed food-insecure New Yorkers. No one in New York should have to struggle to put food on their family’s table when so much food is wasted. Go to the link in my bio to join me and take action” had posted the actor on his Instagram account.

In 2012, the actor received the New Generation Arts and Activism Award, for his active role in the fight against AIDS. On this occasion, the actor, an ardent defender of the rights of LGBT people, formalized his homosexuality and his union with the publicist Simon Halls. The couple have three children. The staunch Democrat was also part of the party’s National Committee #Pride celebration honoring the Vice President of the United States and stands up for minorities.

The continuation under this advertisement

3. (We’re not superficial) but… he’s just hot!

Raised to sex symbol status with the success of FBI: very special duo, the series that revealed him to the general public, Matt has an almost perfect physique. Wavy brown hair, deep blue eyes, dimple in the chin…this guy looks like a Disney prince (from the time when Disney princesses hadn’t yet realized that there was a world outside of princes). And he can be proud to have beautiful abs, which we could admire in particular on the big screen in the film magic mike. To top it off, Matt Bomer, who is a distant cousin of Justin Timberlake (they share a 17th century ancestor, Edward Bomer, who is also a cousin of Courteney Cox), and has, like the singer, a nice of voice. Witness, among other things, his appearance in the musical series Glee.

4. He is (almost) a superhero

Many find him a resemblance to the no less cute Henry Cavill. Precisely, Matt Bomer went to a cape movement to put on the costume of the superhero with red briefs. Let’s have a moved thought because, instead of the sympathetic but very bland Brandon Routh, it is thus our Matt Bomer who had been considered as the first choice to embody the Kryptonian, by the director Brett Ratner, to play in the remake of Superman in 1978. Before the project was abandoned and taken over by Bryan Singer… (Le seum).

The continuation under this advertisement

5. A healthy mind in a healthy body

Whether he’s dressed down or on the red carpet, Matt Bomer is always very elegant. He is also a defender of the environment and appreciates breaths of fresh air in nature. With a bit of luck, we could meet him during a hike, a practice he likes to indulge in in his spare time. Alcohol or drugs? Very little for this man who favors the simple things and did not let himself be seduced by the many temptations of Hollywood. One of the reasons, which led him despite his job, to reside in the Big Apple. We told you, this man is almost perfect!