5 reasons why it might surprise everyone at the 2022 Oscars

Frances McDormand has more to do with the sphere of certainties than with that of surprises. However – given the extraordinary evidence of the possible candidates for the Best Actress award – ai Oscar 2022 McDormand does not start in the super favorite position. Starting from this position, for a possible nomination, there are instead Nicole Kidman, Olivia Colman and Jessica Chastain. A candidacy may come for Lady Gaga and also Alana Haimsplendid newcomer in Licorice Pizzais rapidly growing.

But that of Francesc McDormand is a name not to be underestimated regardless, as indeed is his performance in Macbeth by Joel Coen (which could be a surprise in other categories as well). Let’s see then 5 reasons why Frances McDormand could “surprise” everyone by winning a nomination for Best Actress at the 2022 Oscars.

The “tradition” of the three statuettes – will Frances McDormand be nominated for an Oscar 2022?

Data in hand, there is a sort of “tradition” – if we can say so – that brings statistics to Frances McDormand’s side. Over the course of her long and bright career, the actress has been awarded the statuette for Best Actress three times. For Fargo in 1997, Three posters in Ebbing, Missouri in 2018 and for Nomadland in 2021. The Academy has always reserved a further nomination for performers who have already won three awards. That’s what happened to Walter Brennan, Ingrid Bergman, Katharine Hepburn, Jack Nicholson, Daniel Day-Lewis and Meryl Streep.

Taking the Streep case alone, for example, we have three awards: for Kramer versus Kramer (1980), Sophie’s Choice (1983) and The Iron Lady (2012). These are followed by four other nominations: in 2014, 2015, 2017 and 2018. If the history of the Academy Awards teaches anything, it is more than reasonable to think that Frances McDormand will receive other nominations, perhaps starting with the 2022 Oscars.

Macbeth may be one of the movies to watch

So far, even looking at the forecasts of specialized sites like GoldDerby, there is a good chance that Denzel Washington enter the shortlist for the Best Actor Award. His nomination would therefore not be a surprise. But Macbeth it could also be the protagonist of the nominations in other main categories. Joel Coen’s first solo film literally won critics, even scoring 93% on Rotten Tomatoes. Just a percentage point below the all-time favorite The Power of the Dog by Jane Campion.

Macbeth may have a chance to receive nominations for Best Picture, Direction, Cinematography, Production Design, Costume Design and Best Adapted Screenplay. At this point – in the face of several possible surprises – it becomes more than legitimate to think that Frances McDormand also has a chance to get a nomination for Best Actress.

Voters have a soft spot for Frances McDormand

The Academy’s Actors branch has a soft spot for Frances McDormand, and honestly, it would be impossible to believe otherwise. McDormand could therefore reasonably represent the first choice for many of the members of this branch.

In recent years there has been no shortage of surprise nominations, carried out by the votes of the actors’ branch. Just think of the nomination for Willem Dafoe for Van Gogh – On the threshold of eternity in 2019 or that of Jonathan Pryce for The two popes in 2020. With his Lady Macbeth, McDormand has bewitched audiences and critics alike: it must have been the same for the voters of the Actors branch?

An exceptional Lady Macbeth

Confronting the female protagonist of the darkest of Shakespearean tragedies is certainly no small feat. The actress recites the lines of Macbeth with impressive precision, charging them with a modern purpose and intention. Illuminated by the expressionist photography of Bruno Delbonnel, the actress enchants and captures even with a rather limited length of time.

Last year McDormand took home the award for Best Actress with a role expressly in her interpretative strings and that required little “transformation”. At the 2022 Oscars, the comparison with one of the most complex and tormented Shakespearean characters should at least be worth a nomination.

Simply because it is Frances McDormand

And simply because it is one of the best actresses of our time, which has already proven to be able to outperform a certain level of competition. Just go back a year. At the 2021 Oscars, McDormand had it off with Carey Mulligan, considered a favorite by many expert sources. In 2018 she surpassed colleagues of the caliber of Meryl Streep and Sally Hawkins and not only at the Oscars.

In short, the Academy loves McDormand and from 1989 to 2021 it nominated her 7 times. Nomination number 8 could come, surprisingly, with the 2022 Oscars. To see if it actually goes like this, you just have to wait on February 8, when all the nominations in their respective categories will be announced. The 2022 Oscars Awards Ceremony will be held next March 27, 2022.