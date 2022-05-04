5 reasons why the hybrid car will be your first purchase option

And there, with everything, at the moment there are vehicles that are really well postulated for day to day, although there are more beneficial than others. This is what can happen with the hybrid car, a type of vehicle that is presented favorably and that, in many situations, can be seen directly better than electric 100%.

Today electric vehicles, synthetic fuels, Partial Zero Emissions Vehicles (PZEV), hybrids, plug-in hybrids, hydrogen cars and autogas-powered models are the main protagonists. In this sense, they all share a poster with the movement limitations of the most polluting vehicles in various cities.

The current restrictive measures at local, regional and European level, as well as promises to phase out internal combustion vehicles by 2040 are leading to consumer confusion. In many cases, the confusion makes us not really know if it is better to rent, if to buy, if we wait a few months, if we completely forget about the private vehicle…

what do they have

The easiest thing is, without a doubt, to go for the models, cars and brands that we know and not complicate our lives. Even so, if we go in to see what features this new generation of vehicles has, we may see that they are more suitable for us than we think.

As such, and looking so attractive in the market, the main characteristic of this type of car is that combine combustion engines with electric batteries, and there are even those that have a double tank for gasoline and natural gas. Be that as it may, all of them enjoy the ECO environmental label of the DGT. With the exception of some plug-in hybrids with more than 40 km of autonomy in electric mode, which carry the 0 Emissions label. In any case, in case you have any doubts, perhaps these reasons to buy a hybrid car will help you make the decision.

Sustainable… and bear the ECO label

The eco label of the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) was designed with the aim of classifying vehicles based on the impact they produce on the environment. Many cities, especially the largest ones, such as Madrid, have implemented anti-pollution protocols, in such a way that they limit the access of vehicles to certain areas.

Thus, and as one of the great advantages of hybrid cars, in general, is that the DGT classifies them with the ECO label, which allows them to circulate in the vast majority of places.

Its battery is self-recharging

Hybrid car batteries are self-recharging. This means, in the best sense, that they are fed while driving: when braking, during retention, when taking your foot off the accelerator… or what is the same; unlike the 100% electric ones, with a hybrid one you won’t have to plug them in.

As long as power is available, the battery feeds the electric motor for it to move the vehicle. Thus, driving will sometimes be 100% emission-free and with zero fuel consumption. In addition, the electric assists the combustion engine to reduce dependence on it and minimize fuel consumption.

Better fuel economy

Without a doubt, this is the main and attractive reason for hybrid cars: we save fuel. This happens, especially, if we go a lot around the city or make short trips (if we spend the day going on the highway, perhaps the hybrid is no longer such a good idea).

The truth is that, according to Toyota, “the fuel economy can be up to 36% compared to a gasoline model with similar characteristics and up to 12% compared to a car with a diesel engine. Although these data correspond to the savings of the cars in its range, they give many clues about the fuel that we will use driving any hybrid car.

Ease of driving

A more practical reason to buy a hybrid or electric car is that these are much easier to use than combustion vehicles such as diesel or gasoline. As a general rule, hybrid and electric models they don’t have gearboxwhich allows the driver to be more relaxed and focused on the road, instead of having to worry about changing gears.

In addition, this type of vehicle has an automatic gearbox, that is, the vehicle itself manages itselfchanging the gears at the time it sees fit, which also offers a much smoother ride.

Tailor-made models

In addition, the variety of hybrid models on the market continues to grow. Perhaps one of the star brands is Toyota, which has managed to hybridize its range (that is, it has converted its long-standing cars into hybrids). This means that there are small hybrid cars like the Yaris (here its data sheet), or large ones like the C-HR SUV. So you want a car small or a big carthere is most likely a hybrid for you.

But there are also other brands that have been encouraged with hybrids such as Lexus, Kia or Hyundai. Some brands are also encouraged with what are plug-in hybrids, cars that want to extend their electric range by connecting them to the energy network. For their part, there are other manufacturers with their models such as those of Nissan, for example, that recharge their batteries by themselves during use.