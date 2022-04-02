5 reasons why you can’t make calls from your mobile

However, in most cases there is a solution. As long as it has not been anything dangerous for the device itself, these possible problems of making calls from the mobile end up being fixed. It is true that in some cases they may be related to the system itself, but they are done well.

Thus, whether we are very talkative users or if we only make calls occasionally, that we do not have the possibility of calling or receiving calls without reason apparent can be very frustrating. In this sense, it may be due to various issues ; both possible failures in the mobile itself in terms of the configuration or the hardware itself.

The main objective that a mobile should have is to being able to make and receive calls telephone. Beyond entertainment uses and applications and socializing through networks, this is the first and basic thing that should work with our device.

Do these checks

And it is yes; With the use of a mobile, you have access to all kinds of content, all kinds of entertainment and tools that can make our lives much easier. However, you must also always be alert to different aspects of a mobile in terms of its care, so that you can function correctly.

Likewise, when we are not aware of any of these factors in the care of our mobile, we can find ourselves with some complications that, in certain cases, may be more frequent and normal than they seem. For example, in many cases it occurs with a probable sim card lock or call forwarding. Has it happened to you?

SIM card lock

This, perhaps, is one of the most frequent, but we do not know it until the moment in which we can go to our technical service. The reason may be that you are browsing with WiFi and that you haven’t noticed. If you have the SIM card blocked, you will not be able to receive or make calls (unless you use the WiFi to make them).

You may also have recently changed SIM cards or changed carriers. To fix this problem, it will be important to talk to your operator to configure your mobile correctly and, above all, to make sure that your SIM has not been attacked. In addition, and related to this reason, we have to check if there is any restriction applied on your line that is preventing the voice service from working correctly.

You don’t have coverage

This, in general, is usually the most difficult and, at the same time, the one that is easiest to fix or solve for our calls from the mobile. Thus, this is easy to check, so simply check if the upper part of the device screen shows the “signal bars” indicating that there is coverage in the area.

Even when a coverage signal appears, it may not be real and belongs to a previous mobile record, so you should activate and deactivate the airplane mode (which we will mention below) for a few seconds, so that the mobile becomes to register (connect to the network), and then try making the call again.

Check that the airplane mode of your mobile is not activated

Airplane mode is a setting that allows mobile devices to disconnect from all wireless connections. This means that when a mobile is in that state, it disable Wi-Fi networksconnection to 2G, 3G or 4G mobile networks and also Bluetooth.

This means that, on many occasions, we do not realize deactivate it (or that we have activated it inadvertently), causing our mobile to prevent us from making calls from this function. Thus, you probably do not have that mobile network and WiFi because it has been misconfigured in your mobile settings. The process is very simple; just go to Settings > Select Airplane mode and leave it off.

Has a contact blocked you?

If you cannot make calls to a contact from your mobile, it may happen, in very specific cases, that what happens is that the contact we wanted to reach has blocked us. To see if this is the case, we can check it by calling him from our phone. If it does not catch it, one of the following causes may occur:

The call stops ringing after one tone and deviates immediately to voicemail. This does not automatically imply that you have been blocked, it may be that the call is cut off or that it is turned off.

to voicemail. This does not automatically imply that you have been blocked, it may be that the call is cut off or that it is turned off. If the call rings with a tone five times or morehere you can start to suspect.

Call forwarding active

Although the Internet has become something essential, still does not replace calls using telephone lines and mobiles. This traditional method still offers many advantages and facilities that you cannot take advantage of through the Internet.

Call forwarding, for example, allows you to transfer a call to another number so you can stay in touch even when you don’t have access to the phone you’re called on or to keep your number protected. For this reason, sometimes we may have call forwarding active, something that can happen on a regular basis when we change from the professional mobile to the personal one and forget to deactivate the diversions, so it can be a reason why we do not receive calls on our mobile when it is active.