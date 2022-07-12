5 Recent Sci-Fi Movies With Bad CGI

CG visual effects are almost a must in modern sci-fi movies, but they don’t always work out.

Science fiction movies and CGI

Sci-fi movies have some really groundbreaking special effects…and some really awful and sloppy ones, even given the indulgent gaze fans put on the visuals of movies as they age. For each metropolis, 2001: A Space Odyssey, Alien either Mad Max: Fury Road, there is a movie with a moment (or maybe several) where you think “Why?” instead of “How did they do that?”

Throughout the history of the seventh art, it has been shown that a large budget is not always synonymous with quality, and in the case of science fiction, with the visual effects department bearing a large part of the final cost, there are also results that are not so satisfying as they should. the scene of Neo against dozens of Agents Smith in The Matrix: Reloadedthe stampede of dinosaurs King Kong of Peter Jacksonthe infamous Scorpion King digitally recreating Dwayne Johnson in The Mummy Returns or the 23 minutes of bad CGI from the lawn mower (although it must be admitted that they were pointers in 1992) are several examples of how mediocre effects can take you out of history.

Sometimes it’s because lack of tools (the technology is not as developed as the producers or the director would like), in others it is to fulfill certain delivery times that do not reflect the amount of work required (as may be the case with recent complaints about the CGI of she hulk), or because the VFX company’s outsourcer doesn’t offer good Labor conditions to the artists. The point is that the result does not satisfy the creators or the public, but it is the one that reaches the cinemas. Here are five sci-fi movies with horrible CGI that have been released in recent years.

In Time (2011)

The writer and director Andrew Nickol is responsible for creative and intelligent films like gattacafrom 1997, and the truman showfrom 1998, and with the venerable cinematographer Roger Deakins on board, In Time, from 2011, promised a lot. The plot is a twist on your favorite sci-fi movie of the ’70s, Logan’s escapeset in a future where people don’t live past the age of 25 unless they can buy or get more life.

But the filmmakers must have run out of time to mount a proper visual effect once the protagonist Will Chambers (Justin Timberlake) runs away with Sylvia Weiss (amanda seyfried). How else to explain the unintentionally hilarious sequence in In Time in which the couple goes off the road in a convertible? The car looks like a toy that magically lands upright.

Green Lantern (2011)

Ryan Reynolds jokes in Dead Pool 2 about starring in the failed 2011 superhero origin story, Green Lantern, to which we have pointed out on other occasions for digitizing the emblematic uniform of the character. But the biggest distraction – especially given the film’s $200 million budget – is the portrayal of the villain. parallax (who in the original version puts voice Clancy Brownof The immortals, Life imprisonment Y Thor: Ragnarök).

Parallax is supposed to be the living embodiment of fear, and in the comics he’s more of a monstrous entity. But the black and yellow cloud that hangs over the city in the film’s climactic battle reminds us of that caulking foam that sticks to pipes. It’s hard to feel that Hal Jordan (Reynolds) is in danger when he is confronted by an angry cloud. Or bad weather. Although he does occasionally poke a skull with teeth. One final positive note: Green Lantern brought the soon-to-be husband and wife together, Reynolds and Blake Lively.

Fantastic Four (2015)

The behind-the-scenes drama of this film reportedly involved the director’s firing during production and the rewrite and reshoot of half of the film. And, like its companions on this list, the CGI ended up being very crude. There are parts that seem to look better in the previous movies of the Fantastic four of more than a decade before.

Trank hid Reed’s elastic powers (Miles Teller) in dimly lit, quickly edited scenes. The resulting effects are not very impressive and fight against the grim and serious tone of the film. The decision to recreate Ben using CGI and motion capture (from Jamie Bell) was successful, but the design did not at any time remind The thing from the comics. Something similar happened with Victor von Doom, whose appearance was radically different from what the ruler of Lavteria has accustomed us to. All of that and a disappointing ending where badly CGI characters fight a badly CGI villain in a lamely badly CGI setting make Fantastic Four on this list.

The Fifth Wave (2016)

science fiction novel for young adults Rick Yancey, the fifth wavewas very well received when it hit bookstores in 2013 and opened the door for sequels in the form of the infinite sea Y the last star in 2014 and 2016, respectively. So, like any popular YA book, it was only a matter of time before a production company tried to turn the series into a lucrative movie franchise.

However, unlike the successful movies of Twilight Y The Hunger Games, The Fifth Wave (2016) failed to find its audience. The film’s predictable script and poor CGI didn’t help at all. At first, we witness a fairly ordinary tsunami sweeping through a city, but things only go from bad to worse as soon as we get our first look at the supposed true form of The others Thanks to X-ray equipment.

through the eyes of Ben (Nick Robinson) we see what looks like a kind of cheap face-hugger, probably designed to scare younger members of the public. Instead, it’s likely to elicit unexpected laughter and become another stick with which to beat this weak adaptation.

Justice League (2017)

We all probably already know the story. henry cavill had to go to shoot again while Mission: Impossible – Fallout it was still in production and he was unable to shave off his mustache. Warner Bros. he tried to remove the facial hair with CGI, but it wasn’t convincing at all and the end result ended up being, to be honest, hilarious.

To this must be added the design of steppenwolf released in theaters (with much fewer spikes than the version of Zack Snyder) and a handful of other scenes that could have improved its visual effects (and they did when Warner chipped in another $80 million for the director’s cut), so you’ll understand why we included League of Justice in this list of recent sci-fi movies with bad CGI.