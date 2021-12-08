5 restaurant stocks to monitor after the Del Taco acquisition

The restaurant industry has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic: many companies that relied on restaurant customers have experienced a massive drop in revenues; companies that reported solid sales numbers through drive-thru and external delivery services showed some strength at various times of the pandemic.

Recent deals and IPOs

Activity in restaurant stocks also accelerated in listed markets, with several initial public offerings (IPOs) and the announcement of new deals.

Monday Jack in the Box Inc (NASDAQ: JACK) announced the acquisition of Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ: TACO) for $ 575 million; Following the agreement, the new company will control over 2,800 locations in 25 US states.

Del Taco is Mexico’s second-largest chain of quick service (QSR) restaurants by unit, with over 600 locations in 16 US states.

Firehouse Subs is in the process of being acquired by Restaurant Brands International (NYSE: QSR) for $ 1 billion. This move will help diversify Burger King and Tim Horton’s parent company, which has actively pursued several acquisitions. Firehouse Subs has over 1,200 units in 46 US states, which are 97% franchised.

The fast casual brand Portiollos Inc (NASDAQ: PTLO) went public in October and now has a market capitalization of $ 1.3 billion.

Panera has announced plans to return to listed markets with an IPO that will include early access to USHG Acquisition (NYSE: HUGS); SPAC will be a “key partner” for the IPO and its president Danny Meyer will join the board of directors of Panera.

With the recent activity observed in the restaurant business, here are some companies that could be considered acquisition targets.

Bloomin ‘Brands

Bloomin Brands Inc (NASDAQ: BLMN), the parent company of Outback Steakhouse, has been under discussion for years as a possible candidate for an acquisition; Dealreporter’s latest reports say activist investors in the company are pushing for a potential sale. Bloomin also owns Carraba’s Italian Grill and Bonefish Grill. The company has over 1,450 restaurants in 47 US states and more than 20 countries.

BJ’s Restaurants

The casual restaurant company BJ’s Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ: BJRI) operates as a pizzeria and brewery; In the third quarter of this year, the company recorded a 42% increase in sales as more and more people returned to their restaurants. BJ’s has 212 restaurants in 29 US states, with the goal of reaching over 425 locations across the United States. With a market capitalization of $ 756 million and shares close to their 52-week low, the company looks ripe for a buyout.

El Pollo Loco

Combining QSR and fast casual, El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LOCO) considers itself a QSR +, which is a segment that offers the best of both sectors; the chain has 475 offices owned by the company and has previously been the subject of some dealreporter rumors regarding a possible acquisition. El Pollo Loco recently announced the resignation of its CEO. The company is currently led by its interim CEO, who also holds the position of CFO.

This could be the perfect time for the company to look into potential buy offers – shares gained 6.5% on Monday, but are still close to their 52-week low. The company currently has a market capitalization of $ 494 million.

Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ: FRGI), the company that owns Pollo Tropical, is a possible acquisition target in the restaurant business given its low market capitalization, room for expansion and previous sales experience. The company has 138 company-owned locations and 31 franchise locations in the United States and several countries.

In the third quarter of this year, Fiesta completed the sale of the Taco Cabana brand, remaining with only the Pollo Tropical brand. The company’s market capitalization exceeds $ 260 million.

Potbelly Corp

The brand of sandwich bars Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ: PBPB) could become an acquisition target eight years after going public. On the occasion of its IPO, Potbelly’s shares were offered for $ 14 each and on the first day of trading the share price was more than doubled. Since that time, the shares have fallen and are now trading at $ 5.59, giving the company a market capitalization of around $ 160 million.

The company saw its average unit volume increase for three consecutive quarters, and in the third quarter of this year, same-store sales rose 33.7%, which could signal a rebound. The company has over 400 stores it owns, so with a new owner Potbelly could bet on switching to a franchise-based model.