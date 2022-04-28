5 ringtone apps you shouldn’t miss

If you are looking for a simple application that hardly uses any resources on your smartphone and where you have thousands of different ringtone options, this is your best option. Cell phone ringtones offers more than 10,000 ringtones also divided into very well differentiated categories so that it is not difficult to find what we are looking for.

As we say, more and more users are looking to give their smartphone a “personal” touch, and in addition to changing the wallpaper or the image that appears with the phone locked, what they are most looking for is to change the ringtone. In this article you will be able to see a selection with the 5 best free applications so you can change the ringtone or notifications of your phone, doing it also with hundreds of different options .

The application also offers the possibility of downloading the tones to be able to switch between them without the need for a connection. If you enter it without knowing very well what to look for, the app will offer you a selection of tones every day so that we can find some very original ones.

Zedge

Zedge is one of the longest running apps for finding ringtones, and in fact it is one of the most complete, since it also includes a wide variety of wallpapers. The application has millions of ringtones of all kindswhich we can even use as personal ringtones in WhatsApp and in all kinds of applications.

One of his latest updates added the possibility of creating an account for free with associated credentials. Thanks to this account, we will be able to log in to all our devices and have the same ringtones so we don’t have to search for them again.

Animals: ringtones

From the name we can get an idea of ​​the content of this application. Animals: ringtones contains more than 170 high definition sounds of animals of all kindssuch as parrots, hedgehogs, lions or roosters.

It is true that it is the application on the list that offers the fewest possibilities, but despite this is one of the best rated thanks to the high quality of its content. With these animal tones we can do whatever we want, whether it is to put them on a specific person for when they call us, or set them as a tone for the alarm or SMS, for example.

Ringtone Maker

If none of the options above contain the ringtone you are looking for, you can always go to Ringtone Maker and create it yourself. This application is really simple, thanks to an editor that will allow us to do everything with just a few taps.

Just by uploading a sound file (it supports all kinds of formats such as MP3, FLAC or MIDI), we can edit the ringtone we want, either just using a part or adding sound effects. The tone that we generate will serve us for everything, either as a tone or as a notification of some application.

RSFX

RSFX is another great option to produce a customized ringtone. The application also has a very simple interface, and although it supports fewer audio formats than the previous one (MP3, WAV and AMR), it has a much more attractive file explorer.

The application will allow us to adjust many parameters of the sound of the tones, such as volume, bass or treble. RSFX also gives us the opportunity to create sound loopsso if we want to place a very short audio, it will sound non-stop in the period of time that we assign to it.