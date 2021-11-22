Here are 5 risks that are related to Superbonus 110 to calculate before applying. Because among the building bonuses, such as those reported in this article, the one at 110% is certainly the most generous. But at the same time it is also the potentially more complicated and more complex bureaucratic level. Despite the simplifications introduced, for example, with the new Cila.

Having said that, let’s see what are the 5 risks that are closely related to the Superbonus 110 to be calculated before applying. From the energy evaluation to the discount on the invoice, to the risk of being cut off from the maxi-State subsidy. And passing through the risks that are linked, instead, to the problems that may arise during any checks, and for those related to expensive of materials in construction.

5 risks associated with Superbonus 110 to calculate before applying

In detail, among the 5 risks associated with Superbonus 110 to be calculated before applying is that of the energy assessment. If this is wrong upstream, in fact, at the end of the works there is the risk of not actually obtaining the double jump of the energy class. As well as access to the discount on invoice it could turn out to be a boomerang if, unfortunately, the company in charge should go bankrupt.

Among the 5 risks associated with Superbonus 110 to be calculated before applying, there is also the risk of not being able to do the work. Not even wanting to. And this if it is a single-family house. In this case, when the ISEE exceeds the threshold of 25,000 euros. Just as, while believing that they have done everything right, the tax authorities can knock on the door of the beneficiary of 110%. In the event that irregularities or in any case of anomalies.

When finding a company for 110 can really represent a business

Among the 5 risks linked to the Superbonus 110 to be calculated before applying, upstream, there is also that of being able to commission the work to a company.

Finding it, in fact, can represent a business in all respects. Both because the best firms have the pipeline of jobs full. Both because many companies in the sector are very cautious due to the prevailing price of building materials.