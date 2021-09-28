If you want to get excited and laugh with a good movie, in this article we recommend 5 romantic comedies to watch on Prime Video!

Kissed by bad luck

Classic of 2006 with Lidsay Lohan And Chris Pine, Kissed by bad luck is a fun rom-com that sees the lucky one Ashley Albright, to whom everything always goes the right way, to exchange their destiny and their lucky star with the poor Jake Hardin, a real catalyst for bad luck, but an incurable optimist. Thanks to a kiss given at midnight, an exchange of identities and continuous unforeseen events, will Ashley and Jake be able to regain possession of their respective destinies? And in the end, will they fall in love with each other?

If you are in the mood for something light and fun, this rom-com is just the thing for you!

Can you keep a secret?

Based on the novel of the same name by Sophie Kinsella, author of the successful saga I love shopping, Can you keep a secret? is a rom-com run by Elise Duran which has as protagonists Alexandra Daddario And Tyler Hoechlin.

Emma Corrigan is a junior manager who travels on a plane flight that experiences sudden turbulence. Panicking, she reveals to the charming traveler that she sits next to all of her secrets and grievances about her longtime boyfriend Connor. Once they land, safe and sound, she will discover with horror that this handsome man is her boss, Jack Harper, with whom he would have had a meeting in the company right after landing.

And now Jack knows all her secrets and misses them, yet he seems interested in knowing and wooing her. But is it possible that a man like that desires her, the clumsy Emma? How will it end?

Bridget Jones

From the first iconic Christmas-themed film, up to the third with Patrick Dempsey, on Prime find the entire trilogy dedicated to the most famous single of all: Bridget Jones. I don’t think you need other reasons to do a good one rewatch?

Sooner or later I get married

You know, summer is also backfire and Jennifer Lopez she demonstrates this by returning together with her first love Ben Affleck. We have loved it so much already in Sooner or later I willposo, funny rom-com where JLo is Marisa, an Italian-American wedding planner, who inadvertently ends up falling in love with the groom of a wedding he is preparing. The groom in question is Matthew McConaughey, at the time very popular in romantic comedies (we also remember 10 days to get dropped off, The revenge of the ex and many others).

Friends, lovers and …

Natalie Portman and Ashton Kutcher star in this romantic comedy that teaches us all about friends with benefits and how not to fall in love with them… more or less. Another great classic of the genre, in which the rules of sexual attraction are told in a cheerful and intelligent way.

