5 romantic movies on Netflix to enjoy as a couple this weekend

With so much to do, there are weekends when you don’t want to leave home and, with so many options in the catalogues, it’s hard to decide. In these cases, romantic movies are usually a safe bet, especially when it comes to sharing space with the person you love. In that sense, Netflix brings together a handful of productions of this style.

Although it is true that the platform’s catalog has expanded towards questionable proposals and that the development of other services, such as Disney Plus and HBO Max, has conditioned its offer, it still brings together some important productions; some might even consider it a contemporary classic within the genre, with well-known actors, such as bill nightyan icon of British acting, and Rachel McAdams on Matter of time (Richard Curtis, 2013).

If it is about sharing as a couple, a lot of tastes and preferences come into play, of course. Although it is quite possible that a compromise can be reached when it comes to romantic comedies. Therefore, below, we present five recommendations to keep in mind for this weekend.

Recommendations on Netflix

to share as a couple

These films have marked part of the 21st century, within romantic productions. It is not ruled out that even a couple already has one of these titles among the favorites.

Jim Carrey can also move. This film, directed by michel gondry, open this selection of those found on Netflix. It premiered in 2004 and, from that moment to the present, it is one of those romantic dramas with flashes of humor that is usually within the preferences of more than one person. In addition to Carrey, the film features a lineup of notable actors: Kate Winslet, Kirsten Dunst, Mark Ruffalo, Elijah Wood and Tom Wilkinson. A story through which memory and love are explored from a psychological perspective. He won an Oscar as Best Original Screenplay.

call me by your name (Call me by your name)

It premiered five years ago, during 2017. It is another film which was recognized with the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay. Those responsible for this recognition were Luca Guadagninowho also directed it, along with the support of james ivory and Walter Fasano involved in writing. call me by your name was starred by Timothee Chalamet and Armie Hammer. What is the history? The romance between Elio Perlman, played by Chalamet, and Oliver, played by Hammer, during a summer in Italy.

eat, pray and love

Within a list of romantic movies on Netflix, it is almost inevitable not to mention a production in which it is Julia Roberts. In this film she is accompanied Javier Bardem and James Franco. A journey across the world takes its protagonists to see new landscapes, explore cultures and, in particular, confront their idea of ​​love. Ryan Murphy was the director of this film, released in 2010.

Always the same day

This movie was directed by Lone Scherfigwith script of David Nicholls. It is an adaptation of the homonymous novel, written by David Nicholls himself. Anne Hathaway and Jim Sturgess. It was released in 2011. It is a romance between two people who represent different social classes, contrasting their lifestyles with each other and, at the same time, finding coincidences in some things that they like and are interested in. What initially began as a friendship mutated into something greater.

a matter of time

they star it Domhnall Gleeson, Rachel McAdams and Bill Nighty. Glesson is part of a family in which men inherit a special ability: time travel, going back to a specific moment. This allows them to solve different situations. Everything gets complicated when a series of facts affects the previous ones. The film, available on Netflix, is one of the best romantic comedies of recent years, it is a review of the love of a couple and the family through different ages.



