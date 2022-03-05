5 romantic movies on Netflix to enjoy as a couple this weekend

James 52 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 47 Views

With so much to do, there are weekends when you don’t want to leave home and, with so many options in the catalogues, it’s hard to decide. In these cases, romantic movies are usually a safe bet, especially when it comes to sharing space with the person you love. In that sense, Netflix brings together a handful of productions of this style.

Although it is true that the platform’s catalog has expanded towards questionable proposals and that the development of other services, such as Disney Plus and HBO Max, has conditioned its offer, it still brings together some important productions; some might even consider it a contemporary classic within the genre, with well-known actors, such as bill nightyan icon of British acting, and Rachel McAdams on Matter of time (Richard Curtis, 2013).

If it is about sharing as a couple, a lot of tastes and preferences come into play, of course. Although it is quite possible that a compromise can be reached when it comes to romantic comedies. Therefore, below, we present five recommendations to keep in mind for this weekend.

Recommendations on Netflix
to share as a couple

These films have marked part of the 21st century, within romantic productions. It is not ruled out that even a couple already has one of these titles among the favorites.

Forget about me! (or Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind)

Jim Carrey can also move. This film, directed by michel gondry, open this selection of those found on Netflix. It premiered in 2004 and, from that moment to the present, it is one of those romantic dramas with flashes of humor that is usually within the preferences of more than one person. In addition to Carrey, the film features a lineup of notable actors: Kate Winslet, Kirsten Dunst, Mark Ruffalo, Elijah Wood and Tom Wilkinson. A story through which memory and love are explored from a psychological perspective. He won an Oscar as Best Original Screenplay.

Source link

About James

Check Also

The most watched movies on Netflix in its entire history

Netflix movies 2022: the best already released and the most anticipated 69 Great Netflix Movies …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved