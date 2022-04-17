5 Safari settings you should configure

Share

Configure your mobile web browser to be more effective.

Safari completely changed after the arrival of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15, Apple’s mobile web browser now has a new design for its home page, more features, a renewed tab system, extensions and more configuration options.

The novelties of Safari mean that now many users do not know everything that the browser can offer on their iPhone and iPad. There are so many new surprises that it can be a bit confusing when it comes to configuring the look and feel of Safari. For this reason, at iPadízate we are willing to recommend you an ideal configuration with adjustments that perhaps you should implement in order to achieve the best possible experience.

Safari is, without a doubt, one of the best web browsers on the App Store for iPhone and iPad. But since each user has their tastes and needs, it is vitally important to select the preferences in the application settings in order to adapt the use of Safari. In fact, some of these settings are also available on Mac, so pay attention and be prepared – if you wish – to change a series of settings in Safari that will make it easier for you to use it.

Settings you should change in Safari

1. Change your default search engine

When a user types a word instead of a link in the address bar, Safari redirects the search to the default search engine, which is usually Google. But since Sundar Pichai’s company has started create profiles based on online activity of its users many people have wanted to change their default search engine to protect their privacy.

Follow these steps to change your default search engine in Safari on your iPhone and/or iPad:

one. Go into Settings.

two. Access the Safari section.

3. Click on Search.

Four. Choose your favorite search engine: Google, Yahoo, Bing. DuckDuckGo or Ecosia.

2. Download extensions for Safari

Support for Safari extensions is one of the most useful features of the mobile web browser from the company with the bitten apple logo. They allow you to access features that are not initially available in Safari in a convenient and efficient way. There are extensions to manage passwords, to block ads, to make purchases and much more.

If you want to discover and download new extensions for Safari follow these instructions:

one. Open Settings.

two. Go to the Safari section.

3. Go to Extensions.

Four. Then press the “More extensions” button.

5. Download your favorite extensions for Safari.

3. Hide your IP address

Many users are unaware that third party companies can access our IP and use it to obtain more information about us. Fortunately, Apple is well aware of this and allows users of its ecosystem hide IP address to prevent tracking on web pages.

This functionality is not as efficient as using VPN services, but it does the job perfectly and is a fast, reliable and convenient way to protect location and privacy.

This is what you have to do to hide your IP address in Safari with iPhone and iPad:

one. Open the Settings app.

two. Go into the Safari section.

3. Scroll down to the Privacy section.

Four. Enter the “Hide IP address” option.

5. Select the “To Trackers” option.

4. Avoid website tracking

Another of Safari’s privacy-related settings allows us to prevent websites and platforms from using third-party services to track our online activity. This is very serious because they are capable of connecting a network of websites that track online activity and your Google search history in order to display advertising based on your interests.

This is something that has happened to everyone at some point, searching for content (or even talking about a topic) and after a few minutes finding advertising related to said content. It is abusive and should be considered as a computer crime against privacy.

Fortunately Safari allows us to prevent it, although we will not always be 100% safe. If you want to prevent websites from tracking your Internet activity, follow these steps:

one. Go into Settings on your iPhone or iPad.

two. Select the Safari section.

3. Go to the Privacy section.

Four. Select the “No cross-site tracking” option.

5. Block cookies from Safari

Most likely you are tired of accepting the use of cookies of each web page you visit, sometimes you even have to accept them again after the passage of time. Cookies can also negatively affect the privacy of i Phone and iPad users by allowing third-party services to track information about the websites they visit.

Be that as it may, cookies also help improve the web browsing experience in Safari and other browsers. They even take care of automatically remembering certain user preferences. But there are some websites that use cookie information to identify your profile and take advantage of it.

Here’s how you can block cookies in Safari on your iPhone and iPad:

one. Open the Settings app on iOS or iPadOS.

two. Access the Safari section.

3. Go to the Privacy panel.

Four. Finally select the option “Block all cookies”.

These Safari settings are extremely useful and convenient. will allow you to have more efficient, safer and more private web browsing. Remember that to configure these settings on Mac, all you have to do is go to “System Preferences” and select the corresponding options from the privacy panel.

We hope this information about the safari settings. If you liked this tutorial, we invite you to take a look at this guide to using the new Universal Control feature of macOS and iPadOS.

