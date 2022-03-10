5 safety tips every driver should keep in mind

These safety tips help you get to your destination safely.

Driving a car is something that seems easy, but if it is not done correctly and all responsibilities are not taken into account, it can cause serious damage to you and other drivers around you.

With all the people on the road, all drivers must take all precautions to ensure they arrive safely at their destinations.

Therefore, here we have put together a list of five safety tips that every driver should take into account when driving.

1.- Keep your vehicle properly maintained

Follow the recommended service intervals found in your vehicle’s owner’s manual, always check hoses and belts, and check filters, spark plugs, and fluids. Also, make sure the tires are properly inflated and the fuel levels are sufficient.

2.- Carry an emergency kit

It is very important that you have a first aid kit at all times, in which you have everything you need for a first response in an emergency

3.- Safety belt

When worn correctly, lap and shoulder belts reduce the risk of fatal injury to front seat passengers by 45% and the risk of moderate to critical injury by 50%.

4.- Reduce driver distraction

Traffic and careless drivers are habits that can cause many problems. However, you can reduce the risk of an accident by reducing distractions inside your vehicle.

5.- Know your route

Before you hit the road, take the time to map out a route. Be aware of traffic, construction, and weather advisories along the route so you can make alternate plans should these conditions affect your driving.

***

