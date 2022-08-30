5 sci-fi movies starring Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise is still one of the highest-grossing actors with the Top Gun and Mission: Impossible franchises, but he’s also given us great sci-fi movies.

Tom Cruise in science fiction movies

Tom Cruise is considered one of the greatest movie stars of all time, thanks to his tremendous work as Ethan Hunt in the franchise Mission Impossibleas well as his iconic roles in top gun Y Risky Business. However, Cruise has also found success in big-budget sci-fi movies, including a couple directed by steven spielberg.

Cruise has been in the business for nearly 40 years, amassing a string of acclaimed dramas and action films that have made him an undisputed industry benchmark. In the eighties and nineties, he went effortlessly from Top Gun to some good menfrom Mission: Impossible to Magnolia. It received awards and benefits at the box office, and appeared in Eyes Wide Shutthe latest movie Stanley Kubricktogether with what was then his wife, Nicole Kidman. Between the tom cruise science fiction movies we find great works that show us the versatility he has to interpret various registers.

His last film of the genre dates from 8 years ago, but he has been trying to shoot a film in Earth orbit for some time with the help of the POT and the space company Elon Musk. Instead of being a sci-fi movie, however, this project is described as an “action-adventure story” in which Cruise plays a “down-on-his-luck guy who finds himself in the position of being the only person who I could save the Earth.”

These are some of the best science fiction movies in which Tom Cruise appears

Edge of Tomorrow (2014)

Tom Cruise He has played a military man in many films such as top gun (1986), some good men (1992) and born on the 4th of july (1989), but edge of tomorrow turns the concept upside down. Cruise embodies the commander William Cage, a public relations officer who has never seen combat. He is suddenly forced into a war zone against aliens called “Mimics«.

After being killed, he wakes up to discover that he is stuck in a time loop and is forced to relive the day over and over again. Along with the revered Special Forces warrior Rita Vrataskiinterpreted by Emily BluntThey seek the reason for their situation and a way to end the war once and for all.

Edge of Tomorrow is based on the popular 2004 Japanese graphic novel. All You Need Is Killof hiroshi sakurazaka. It picks up a lot of the manga’s themes and is packed with action, lots of light humor and clever plot twists.

A brilliant premise and excellent acting make this story work perfectly. It’s not a movie you watch over and over again, but it’s entertaining. The biggest complaint is the ending, which is completely different from the novel’s harrowing denouement. In true Hollywood style, they shoehorn in a happy ending that for many ruins a great movie. The director and cast are open to a sequel, but it appears the studio has other plans for the franchise.

Oblivion (2013)

On an Earth abandoned after an alien invasion, Cruise plays a maintenance and security technician named Jack Harper. He plans to complete his mission and leave Earth, but he is haunted by dreams of another time and a familiar woman. In his travels, he discovers a crashed ship in which is the woman of his dreams (Olga Kurylenko). This makes him question his understanding of the world he lives in.

There are stunning images of a shattered New York (including the Public Library in ruins, and Empire State Building and the uninhabited and darkened city bridges). Like Harper, Cruise’s character is reminiscent of the role of arnold schwarzenegger in Total challenge by the fact that Harper has dreams based on her past, which involve memories of previous missions she has had as commander of the POT.

Harper’s dreams help him remember his true identity and the love he shares with his wife. Julia (also soldier). In addition to the complex role of Cruise, Morgan Freeman he also plays a rebel leader, and there are high-intensity action sequences including gunfights and chases in large space vehicles.

The War of the Worlds (2005)

War of the Worlds is the second collaboration of Tom Cruise with steven spielberg. In this film, Cruise plays ray ferriera divorced longshoreman and less than perfect father with a barely cordial relationship between his teenage son robby and her little daughter Rachel (Justin Chatwin Y Dakota Fanning). As his ex-wife and her new husband drop off the kids for a weekend visit, a strange and powerful electrical storm suddenly strikes, and Ferrier finds himself and the rest of the planet under attack, with massive mechanical beasts bent on attack. take over the world, which pushes him to be resourceful or perish, along with his family.

This remake of the classic 1953 film, which, along with the earlier terrifying radio broadcast of Orson Welleswas based on the story of H. G. Wells and earned three Oscar nominations in technical categories. It’s clear from the start that Spielberg isn’t interested in making one more popcorn movie. The War of the Worlds was Cruise’s highest-grossing feature film in the US market until Top Gun: Maverickbut that does not mean that it is one of the darkest and most terrifying films of the director and the star.

Minority Report (2002)

Minority reportan excellent adaptation of the text of Philip K Dick to the movies, is an action-detective thriller set in Washington DC in 2054, where the police use technology to arrest and convict murderers before they commit their crime. Tom Cruise plays the head of this police unit, called precrime. The Precrime Corps uses the precogspeople endowed with the ability to see the future, to stop people before they commit crimes.

Things go awry when the precogs accuse Cruise’s character, John Anderson, of murdering in the next 36 hours a man he doesn’t even know. Cruise decides to solve the mystery by finding the “minority report” – the prediction of female precog Agatha (Samantha Morton)- that could tell a different story and prove his innocence. Cruise may not be a master of acting, but there’s no one better at conveying the charisma of control, and the opening sequence of the film directed by Spielberg it’s an astonishingly fluid display of his gifts.

Vanilla Sky (2001)

This sci-fi movie reunited Cruise with Cameron Croweits director in Jerry Maguire, and combines psychological thriller with romance. Cruise plays David Aames, a highly privileged publicist who seems to have it all: a successful job, a beautiful partner, a nice house, a fast car, etc. However, when a car accident almost kills David, he (and the audience) tries to solve a complex puzzle that questions what is real and what is fantasy, just like the movie. Open your eyesof Alejandro Amenabaron which this American adaptation is based.

In addition to having a very disfigured face and having to wear a mask to heal, David also finds himself in a love triangle with two seductive women: his partner Julie (performed by a wild Cameron Diaz) Y Sofia (interpreted by Penelope Cruz).

David also has thoughtful conversations with a psychologist (played by Kurt Russell), who tries to help David find out if he has murdered someone after being accused of a murder he neither remembers nor believes he committed. In the same way that memento or Sourceboth of Christopher Nolanthis feature film is a test for its protagonist to question his sense of reality and discover what makes his life happy and enjoyable.