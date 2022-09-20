5 sci-fi movies where the bad guys win

Science fiction movies, like any other genre story, do not necessarily have to have a happy ending for the heroes.

In most Hollywood movies, the heroes are expected to eventually triumph over the villains, because that’s what makes the audience go home happy and recommend the movies to their friends. At least most of the time. But sometimes filmmakers have other ideas and they prefer to give a rare victory to the bad guysconcluding with an ending in which the villains categorically win.

Although the science fiction genre is largely based on the idea that humanity defeats a terrifying outside force, sometimes this is not the case, and whatever the protagonist faces is ultimately revealed to be insurmountable. Maybe it’s an invading alien race, a secret society thousands of years old, a malevolent android, or an artificial intelligence with plans for world domination.

Whatever it is, these five villains from science fiction movies they have defeated the hero one way or another, leaving audiences around the world in awe. These endings aren’t usually the most uplifting for those who want simple, crowd-pleasing entertainment, but for the most part they’ve made a forceful and unforgettable impact, like when Thanos snapped his fingers with the Gauntlet on Avengers: Infinity War.

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978)

The climax of the 1978 remake of Invasion of the Body Snatchers it’s a depressing ending, brilliantly swapping the more hopeful ending of the 1957 original for something far bleaker. The final scene of the film shows the Pod People’s laborious subversion of the United States in full swing, with the survivors Matthew Bennell (Donald Sutherland) and her friend Nancy Bellicec (Nancy Cartwright) meeting in secret while trying to avoid detection by the Pod People.

But as they reunite, Matthew suddenly raises a finger towards Nancy and opens his mouth, letting out an eerily non-human scream, confirming that he, too, has been turned into a Pod Person.

Although we don’t see what comes next, the implication is very clear: Nancy will be the next to be turned, and with the pods shown moving their operation to nearby West Coast towns, there’s virtually nothing standing in the way of that. your way to total victory. Considering that everyone needs to sleep – and that’s when the Pod People get to you – it’s simply a matter of time before not only all of America but the entire world succumbs to them.

Glass (2019)

M.Night Shyamalan closes the controversial trilogy of The Protected with the revelation that Dr. ellie-staple (Sarah Paulson), psychiatrist, is not what it seems. Staple is introduced to us and the movie’s super-powered main characters as a doctor dealing with patients who think they’re superheroes, but at the end of the movie, Shyamalan drops one of his famous controversial plot twists.

It is then revealed that Staple is much more than that: he is also part of a shadowy secret organization that has been covering up the existence of superhumans for thousands of years, killing them to preserve world order. Staple’s plan culminates in the deaths of the three superhuman protagonists: David Dunn (Bruce Willis), Kevin Wendell Crumb (James McAvoy) Y Elijah Price (Samuel L Jackson).

And even though the footage of David and Crumb fighting is posted on the internet in the end, is the world going to believe what it’s seeing en masse? We live in a reality where fantastic images can be faked by anyone with a phone and Adobe After Effects, so it’s hard to believe that there is conclusive evidence.

Furthermore, Staple and his organization achieved their goal of taking down three of the biggest “supers” the world has arguably seen, and even if Staple herself were eliminated, it is highly unlikely that the organization as a whole would be exposed.

The Stepford Wives (1975)

The original 1975 adaptation of the novel by Ira Levin, The Stepford Wives, ends in a wildly somber way, unlike the more sanitized and crowd-pleasing 2004 remake. In the ’75 movie, katherine ross interprets Joanna Eberhardta young woman who moves with her family to the idyllic town of Stepford, Conn.and discovers that the women of the town, devoid of personality, are literally robots.

The Stepford Men’s Association he has been systematically replacing the women of the town with obedient robotic surrogates, and at the end of the film Joanna herself is killed and replaced by her own robotic duplicate.

It’s a deeply chilling vision that remains highly effective today, brilliantly framing women’s struggle to be heard, while up against men who will do anything to stop it.

In addition to the anemic 2004 remake starring Nicole KidmanThere have been numerous television sequels, but nothing beats the original adaptation’s disturbingly cynical outlook, in which men wield their power over women in the most definitive and disturbing way possible.

Upgrade (2018)

The stupendous low-budget sci-fi action flick from leigh whannell tells the story of Gray Trace (Logan Marshall Green), who, after being paralyzed by a robbery, is implanted with an artificial intelligence chip called STEM allowing you to regain control of your mobility.

STEM helps Gray exact bloody revenge on his assailants while allowing the artificial intelligence to take control of his body to carry out a series of grisly executions. But at the end of the movie, we find out that STEM is actually self-aware and has been planning all along how to take out Grey’s mind, allowing him to take control permanently.

At the end of the film, STEM accomplishes this task, forcing Grey’s consciousness into an idyllic dream state while controlling his body in reality, killing the Detective Cortez (Betty Gabriel) -the only person left aware of what is happening- and disappearing into the night.

Though Upgrade was a modest commercial success, to date there has been neither a sequel nor a spin-off proposal for television, so the victory of STEM remains indisputable.

Brazilian (1985)

the amazing movie Brazilianof Terry Gilliamtakes place in a dystopian future in which life goes on with difficulty under the rule of a hyper-bureaucratized government, a highly inefficient machine that, however, tries to repress any voice that dares to dissent.

One of these dissidents is the low-level official sam lowry (Jonathan Price), who at the end of the film is captured, informed that his love interest Jill (Kim Greist) has been murdered, is accused of treason, and is later tortured by his old friend jack lint (Michael Palin).

In a brutal final blow, it is revealed that the torture has left Sam irreversibly unhinged, so the film concludes with Sam smiling and humming to himself, blissfully unaware of what has befallen him. Meanwhile, the government’s grim control over its population continues with little sign of significant opposition. It’s depressing, but also depressingly believable looking at the world around us.