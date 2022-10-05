5 science fiction movies that are honored in Don’t worry dear

In the film starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles, Don’t worry dear, there are multiple references and nods to different science fiction movies

Don’t worry dear it’s the last movie of Olivia Wilde. Alice (Pugh) and Jack (Styles) live in the 50’s in the utopian Victorycity where only men who work in secret live Project Victory together with their families. Every day is a paradise above all thanks to the vision of the Managing DirectorFrank (Chris Pine), who with his charisma, infects everyone with his optimism for his lifestyle. But after some sinister events, Alice you begin to question everything that happens around you and wonder what exactly you do in Victory.

This feature film joins the long list of science fiction films from Wilde. In its day we already brought you the criticism about the film starring Pughbut this time we wanted to bring you a list of films that are honored in Don’t worry my dear or that served as inspiration to produce it.

We leave you some references to the science fiction movies that the tape has Don’t worry dear

Matrix

The great plot twist Do not worry dearwas that Jack knocked Alice unconscious in the real world and connected her to a technology of the Dark Web. The project Victorydirected by FrankI would work with Jack to reprogram the mind Alice and move her to a digital world, where she would live out the fantasy of Jackwithout knowing that he had brainwashed her, like other women.

This technology is a clear tribute to one of the greatest references within the works of science fiction in history, Matrix. In the sisters movie wachowski, the majority of humanity lives in a virtual reality controlled by machines, the humans of the real world try to liberate those people. In the film, the trapped people need the help of others to be free, but in Don’t worry dear, Alice she has to fend for herself to find her way out of the virtual world.

Total challenge

Curiously, Total challenge was one of the films that served as inspiration for The Matrix. In the film, Quaid (Arnold Schwarzenegger) kept dreaming of Mars and a woman. The man ends up visiting Memory Call, a company that says it implants false memories. In the end, Quaid unlock his mind and his true past, embarking on a mission to liberate the planet Mars. Later, the villain of the tape, CohaagenI would try to reschedule to Quaid.

Something similar happens in Do not worry dearwhen Frank realizes that Alice is causing problems and plans to uncover it. The head of Jack used a mind control technology to erase her memories and make her serve again, but just like Quaid, Alice reality was questioned.

The Stepford Wives

The director herself already commented that this was one of the films that had served as inspiration for her feature film. The film focused on an American town, where men replace their wives with subservient robots. In the 2004 remake they used microchips to control and keep their women tamed.

In Do not worry dear the men’s wives were as in the The Stepford Wives remake but without microchips. In the movie of Wilde, Jack contact with Frank through the internet and used a kind of virtual glasses to induce Alice.

Source

After what Alice be rescheduled by the team. Jack, everything seems to be going well, because the woman is submissive again. They all seem happy until the woman listens to Jack hum a song It was the same one he used to sing to her in real life, and what allowed Alice “wake up” and realize the situation in which he found himself.

This trigger is similar to the “kick” of Sourceone of the director’s best films Christopher Nolan. The “kick” was the protagonists’ way of getting out of dreams, a kind of trigger for the brain to wake up and not get stuck in the dream world.

balance

In balance, John Preston (Christian Bale) was a kind of policeman who kept order in libria, a city-state governed by a totalitarian system. In that world, society was required to suppress all its emotions, so it was mandatory to take some drugs that cancel any stimulus to citizens so that everything would be perfect according to the rulers of the city. However, when Preston he stopped taking the drug, regained his humanity and tried to free the whole world by destroying the drug factories.

on the tape Wilde, Frank and the men had some pills to keep their wives in check so they wouldn’t realize they weren’t in the real world. Just like in the movie balethese also suppress women’s emotions. Alicelike Prestonstarted a mission to try to free all the women, starting by refusing to take the pills.

If you think there is any other feature film that has served as inspiration for the movie starring Pugh Y stylesyou can tell us about it