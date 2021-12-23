5 “secrets” behind the scenes of the film with Ben Affleck

Released in Italian cinemas on 8 October 2010, The Town is a film directed by Ben Affleck and based on the novel The prince of thieves by Chuck Hogan. Presented out of competition at the 67th Venice International Film Festival, the film is set in Charlestown, Massachusetts. The latest bank heist of Doug MacRay and his gang of expert thieves did not go as planned and his companions are forced to take manager Claire hostage. After freeing her, Doug tries to track her down to make sure she poses no threat since the FBI is on their tail. The man, however, falls in love with her and decides to leave the business, but the criminal boss he works for begins to demand more and more money. The cast also includes Rebecca Hall, Jon Hamm, Jeremy Renner and Blake Lively.

Five curiosities about the filming of The Town

Jeremy Renner’s research

To best play James “Jem” Coughlin, Jeremy Renner he decided to visit several prisons and to talk to several ex-inmates to gather as much information as possible about his character.

Blake Lively too young

To conquer the role of Krista Coughlin, Blake Lively he had to fight a lot. Her character in the film is 37, while she was only 23 at the time. But audition after audition, the actress managed to win over the production, but above all Ben Affleck.

The “convict” extras

Over the course of several interviews, Ben Affleck has stated that he has hired several former inmates as extras.

The films that Ben Affleck was inspired by

In writing and directing The Town, Ben Affleck was inspired by several films, such as Heat by Michael Mann, Mystic River by Clint Eastwood, The Departed by Martin Scorsese, Point Break by Kathryn Bigelow, Gomorrah by Matteo Garrone e The Friends of Eddie Coyle by Peter Yates.

Change of direction

Warner Bros. initially cast Adrian Lyne as their director. The production company decided to sack the filmmaker after the latter failed to keep the film’s budget below $ 40 million and running time under two hours.