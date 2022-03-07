5 security mistakes you should not make when installing a program

Therefore you should never download apps from third party sites . The ideal is to go to official pages and stores such as Chrome’s own if you are going to install an extension for the browser, Google Play, etc. In this way, although it does not mean that the guarantee is 100%, you will avoid many problems.

The first clear mistake is to download applications from any site. This can be a major problem, as that program could have been maliciously modified precisely to strain malware or steal personal information once we install it on your computer.

If you install an application on your mobile or computer and do not take security measures, you may run the risk of your system being infected by some variety of malware. For example a Trojan that allows an attacker to have access to all files or a keylogger that steals passwords.

Do not take into account if it is updated

It is also a mistake to install any application without knowing if it is actually up to date or not. Not a good idea to add obsolete programs, who have not received patches for years. They could have vulnerabilities and those flaws could be exploited by hackers to launch their attacks.

The ideal is to install recent programs, which have received updates and offer guarantees that they do not have any vulnerability. Also, whenever you install any application you should check for updates and, if there are any, install them as soon as possible to avoid problems.

Have the device unprotected

Of course, another mistake is to install applications without having a good antivirus and security programs that detect threats. This can mean the entry of viruses or any variety of malware without being detected and can act freely without us noticing.

Therefore, we always recommend having security programs. Windows Defender is an example of antivirus, but there are also many other options such as Avast or Bitdefender. It is something that you should apply to any type of system you use, be it a computer or a mobile phone.

Don’t see permissions

When installing any program it is important to know what permissions do you have. For example, they could have access to the webcam, browsing history, other applications… Are the permissions they have really consistent with the operation of that program or could it be a danger to our privacy?

We must bear in mind that our personal data has a great value on the network. They are targeted by hackers and can be traded on the Internet. For example, they could sell our social networks on the Dark Web or the bank details they steal with these types of fake programs.

Not having a regular review

But beyond what we have seen, a fifth mistake is not having a Periodic revision of those programs. That is, verify that they are updated from time to time, see that the permissions have not changed, that it does not act strangely, such as running without our permission, etc. It is also a mistake to install cracked programs.

Sometimes a program that may seem safe ends up being a problem. It may happen that they receive a malicious update or that the servers of that application suffer some cyber attack. Therefore, a periodic review is a good defense also to avoid problems.