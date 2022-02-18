5 security settings that I recommend you activate on your iPhone

By activating these functions your iPhone will be much more secure, and we recommend that you do it as soon as possible to protect your data.

The iPhone is one of the most secure smartphones on the market thanks to the importance that Apple gives to privacy. And on iOS we have some advanced security features that it is highly recommended to activate to protect our data as much as possible. Not many know them and we recommend that you activate them.

1. Check your passwords

The iPhone has a very complete password manager that you should use. All passwords, both web and application, are saved on the iPhone so you can autofill them just by using Face ID or Touch ID. And there’s a very cool iCloud Keychain feature that tells us if our passwords have been compromised.

Go into iPhone Settings.

Tap on Passwords.

If you have compromised passwords, you’ll see a button labeled Security Recommendations.

You will see which passwords have been compromised and you will be able to change them.

2. Set up a verification code for your web passwords

A very little known function. The two factor authentication adds an extra layer of security when signing in to an account, website, or service, and iPhone can receive verification codes for sites and apps that offer this feature without relying on additional text messages or apps.

Sign in to the website or app and find the options to enable two-factor authentication and an authenticator app.

Choose the option to manually use a setup key (or setup code), and then copy the setup key.

Go to Settings > Passwords, and then select the website or app.

Tap Set up verification code, and then tap Enter setup key.

Tap the Setup Key field, tap Paste, and then tap OK.

Tap the Verification Code field, then tap Copy Verification Code.

Go back to the website or app and paste the verification code.

This way you will have automatic verification codes for a website or app.

3. Make your lock screen more secure

From the iPhone lock screen you can easily access some functions, such as widgets, media playback controls, the camera or the Control Center. This is fully accessible without any code or identification, but we can block many of these features.

Go to Settings > Face ID & Passcode or Touch ID & Passcode.

Enter your access code.

Scroll down to a section called Allow access when locked

Turn off the features you want to block.

4. Protect your email

Mail privacy protection hide your IP address and load remote content in the background privately, even if you don’t open the message. This makes it difficult for message senders to get information about your activity in Mail. Here’s how it works:

Go to Settings> Mail> Privacy protection.

Turn on the Protect activity switch in Mail.

We also have another option called hide my emailwhich is available to those who have an iCloud+ subscription, activated with any subscription to an iCloud or Apple One plan. It allows us to send emails without revealing ours and it is something very interesting:

In the Mail app, tap the new mail button.

Add a recipient and a subject to the email.

Tap the From field twice.

Tap Hide my email. A new unique email address will appear in the From field.

5. Keep your Apple account safe

It is not recommended to share our Apple password with anyone, however it is something that can result in disaster if we forget our password. Fortunately, there is an option that allows us to choose a contact as “Recovery Contact” of our accountso that we can recover our password thanks to that contact.

Directing to > [Tu nombre] > Password and security > Account recovery.

Tap Add contact and follow the instructions on the screen.

Activating these functions your iPhone will be much safer. If you follow these tips, your passwords will be more secure and you will be able to protect much of the data you store on the iPhone.

