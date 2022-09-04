5 sentences from Amber Heard’s testimony of May 16

Amber Heard recounts how she dealt with her addictions 2:42

(CNN) — US actress Amber Heard finished testifying in direct examination in the $50 million defamation case with her ex-husband Johnny Depp on Monday, after a week-long break in proceedings.

Depp’s lawyers began cross-examination of Heard Monday afternoon in Depp’s lawsuit against Heard for defamation in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed. Heard filed a counterclaim for $100 million.

Amber Heard: “Every word is true”

This was what Heard said of the opinion piece in The Washington Post and testified that while he did not want Depp’s name to appear in the text, he did want to sign it with his name to raise awareness of the violence.

The actress said she was not involved in writing the op-ed headlines that were published both online and in the print newspaper, but “every word is true” and said she was proud of the version that was published.

“Violence was normal and it was not the exception”

The actress once again referred to the alleged physical abuse and drug use by Johnny Depp, something that, she said, forced her to file for divorce from him after a year of marriage.

“I knew if I didn’t, I probably wouldn’t literally survive. I was so afraid that everything would end really badly for me, and I really didn’t want to leave him. I loved him so much,” Heard said. “Violence was normal now and not the exception.” .

Heard told her lawyer Elaine Bredehoft that she didn’t want to cooperate with police in an incident in May 2016 because she wanted to protect Depp, and she didn’t want him arrested or such a scandal coming to light. “I didn’t want him to get in trouble,” she said.

“I want to keep going forward”

Speaking about the difficulties she has had in continuing her career in the wake of the first lawsuit in 2019, Heard testified that her scenes in the upcoming “Aquaman” sequel, titled “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,” have been cut back since they were made. those statements.

“I fought very hard to stay in the movie,” Heard testified. “They gave me a script and they gave me new versions of the script. They basically took a lot out of my role.”

Heard testified that she did not want to be a part of the trial that forced her to relive painful personal experiences that she had tried to keep private.

“I have a baby, I want to move on. I want Johnny to move on too,” Heard said. “I just want him to leave me alone.”

No wound ‘that you can see’

In cross-examination, Camille Vasquez, Depp’s attorney, questioned Heard about the alleged abuse by the actor, showing photos of the actress at public appearances after the alleged incidents of physical abuse. One of them was a supposed blow that Depp gave her in the face, with such force, that she believed that she had broken her nose. The incident would have occurred in 2013.

Attorney Vásquez showed photos of Heard during that trip asking her why she had no visible injuries on her face.

“None that you can see,” Heard replied, assuring that in fact the blow was so strong that his nose bled.

I haven’t paid because “Johnny sued me”

As part of their divorce settlement, Heard pledged to make charitable donations with their $7 million divorce settlement, which Depp has already paid in full.

But the actress says she hasn’t followed through on monetary promises she made to the ACLU and Children’s Hospital Los Angeles because Depp sued her.

“To this day, you haven’t paid $3.5 million of your own money to the ACLU?” Vasquez asked Heard.

“I haven’t,” Heard replied.

Vasquez continued: “And to this day he hasn’t paid $3.5 million of his own money to Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles?”

“Not yet; Johnny sued me,” Heard replied.

Cross-examination is expected to continue Tuesday at 9 am ET.

Closing arguments in the trial are expected to begin around May 27, followed by jury deliberations.

With information from Sonia Moghe