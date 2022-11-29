5 sequences | The Cinema of What I Tell You

Dear Cousin Theo:

In these years Hollywood is going through one of the worst crises in its history and that affects its identity, it is something that can be verified in each recent edition of the Oscars in which interest is decreasing, in fact this year everyone has spoken of Will Smith’s slap but very few saw it live and fewer are likely to be able to name some of their winners. The audiovisual industry, in general, It is too anchored to the exploitation of nostalgia, because it is the safest way, the diversification of platforms has caused consumption to stop being linear and being a movie star is no longer something aspirational because the world already belongs to you. the “influencers” like Kim Kardashian who owe their fame to the internet.

If half a century ago the luminaries of Hollywood had to compete with the stars of television, music and sports, today they do so with content generators in cyberspace and who have millions of followers on networks, especially very young people.

Hollywood, which throughout its history has boasted of creating a parallel firmament, has placed all its trust in a very small group of performers closely connected to Generation Z. Undoubtedly the greatest exponent of this new Hollywood is Timothée Chalamet. Someone who at the same time can be a symbol of our time, with a modern image that plays to exploit ambiguity, and also reminds successful examples of the past. In it we find a cross between the James Dean of the 50s, the Warren Beatty of the 60s, the Robert De Niro of the 70s, the Tom Cruise of the 80s and the Leonardo DiCaprio and Johnny Depp of the 90s.

With an Oscar nomination for “Call me by your name” (2017), and leading the cast of the mammoth “Dune” (2021), he has earned the status of “golden boy” of this 21st century by being a guarantee both for the most authorial productions as well as for the most commercial ones.

On the occasion of his reunion with the Italian director Luca Guadagnino in “Hasta los huesos: Bones and all” it is a good moment to review Chalamet’s brief but intense career.

Homeland (2012)

Born in New York in 1995 into a high-class family, he made the decision to become an actor when, at the age of 12, he saw Heath Ledger playing the Joker in “The Dark Knight” (2008). Immediately after, he entered acting thanks to advertising and, after appearing in the series “Law and Order” (2009) and debuting in the theater with the play “Loving Leah” (2009), he got the chance to participate in the prestigious “Homeland” (2012) at the time it was the favorite series of critics and the television industry.

He was a recurring character in the second season, playing Finn Walden, the rebellious son of the Vice President of the United States who is in a relationship with Dana Brody. It was a real break for Chalamet as he proved to have enough charisma and poise to aim as a future youth star.

“Call me by your name” (2017)

After his participation in “Homeland” (2012), Hollywood seemed to find the perfect teenager in him. That was reflected when he was recruited by two weight directors like Jason Reitman for “Men, Women & Children” (2014) and especially Christopher Nolan in “Interstellar” (2014). They were two brief roles but he was already there, waiting to make the leap to be a starter. Meanwhile he was in small productions like “Miss Stevens” (2016) and “Summer Nights” (2017) and also in the theater where he garnered fabulous reviews and awards for the play “Prodigal son” (2016).

The Italian director Luca Guadagnino, who won applause with his collaborations with Tilda Swinton in “I am love” (2009) and “Blinded by the sun” (2015), took on the adaptation of André’s novel with James Ivory Aciman “Call me by your name” which, even though it was an independent production, later sold to Sony, was transgressive for a film to be shot in Hollywood in which the conflict was not a sentimental relationship between two men but rather a teenager living his first love. Timothée Chalamet immediately took over the role of Elio, who discovers the troubles of love at the hands of a slightly older man played by Armie Hammer who, after many years trying to succeed, achieved notoriety before the scandals ended with him. his career.

Timothée Chalamet captivated critics and audiences with an irreproachable incarnation of a young man who can’t help but feel attracted to a stranger who has been welcomed by his family in Italy. He was 22 years old and Timothée Chalamet had become the great revelation that Hollywood needed. He was multi-awarded by critics and got a more than deserved Oscar nomination. The award went to Gary Oldman for “Darkest Hour” but Timothée was in for a race.

“Beautiful boy” (2018)

Almost at the same time as “Call me by your name” (2017), “Lady Bird” (2017) by Greta Gerwig was released, with whom she would work again in “Little Women” (2019). But it is worth noting “Beautiful boy” (2018) which marked the debut of Belgian director Felix Van Groningen in Hollywood after being nominated for an Oscar for “Alabama Monroe” (2012). It was the film adaptation of the memoirs written by David and Nic Sheff where father and son recount the youngest’s methamphetamine addiction and his numerous rehabilitation attempts.

Chalamet teamed up with Steve Carell on a project that perfectly narrated the impotence of a father who sees his son progressively self-destruct but crashed in his claims to be prize fodder. Despite the fact that the criticism was mostly fierce, reaching quite a bit to cruelty, Timothée Chalamet was present in the Oscar race, becoming nominated for the Golden Globe and the Bafta.

“Rainy Day in New York” (2019)

In January 2018, the Golden Globes gala was held and it was the first major event to take place in Hollywood after uncovering producer Harvey Weinstein’s history as a sexual predator and the birth of the #MeToo movement and the Time’s Up Foundation sponsored by some actresses. of Hollywood and whose purpose is to advise victims of sexual crimes. The guests of the ceremony came in black and only talked about the importance of establishing a policy of zero tolerance for sexual abuse. Timothée Chalamet, nominated for his work in “Call me by your name”, in his appearance before the media wanted to express his solidarity with the victims of abuse and social networks called him a hypocrite because he had just filmed with Woody Allen “Day of rain in New York” (2019). In 1992, the director was accused of sexually abusing his daughter Dylan, who was only 7 years old at the time, and although he was not tried (as no conclusive evidence was found) against him in the new era of #MeToo, the state of Law does not matter, and with the mere accusation he was already guilty before a people’s court.

Faced with criticism and advised by his publicist, Timothée Chalamet announced the day after the Golden Globes that he was giving up working with Woody Allen again and that he was donating his salary on “Rainy Day in New York” to the Time’s Up Foundation. Woody Allen’s memoirs, “About Nothing”, published in 2020, the filmmaker commented that with this publicity stunt Timothée Chalamet wanted to secure the Oscar nomination for “Call me by your name”, although in reality what he was At stake was having a career in Hollywood.Chalamet was not the only one who disowned Allen, but he has been the most criticized for it because there is no doubt that he has benefited the most from this, seeing his subsequent rise.

“Dune” (2021)

After starring in “The King” (2019) by David Michôd and appearing in the casts of “The French Chronicle (del Liberty, Kansas, Evening Sun)” (2021) by Wes Anderson and “Don’t Look Up” (2021) by Adam McKay , Chalamet was placed under the orders of Denis Villeneuve in the monumental adaptation of the classic “Dune” (2021) playing Paul Atreides, the hero of the story conceived by Frank Herbert. In 1984 the version directed by David Lynch and produced by Dino de Laurentiis premiered. Those responsible were not satisfied with the result, Lynch even wanted to give up appearing in the credits and for decades he has fantasized about what could have been the version of Alejandro Jodorowsky with Salvador Dalí playing the Padishah emperor.

Villeneuve’s “Dune” is divided into two parts, the next one will arrive in November 2023, and it more than fulfilled, obtaining a worldwide box office of 400 million dollars and that its exhibition was affected by the restrictions of the pandemic and for coinciding with its availability on the HBO Max platform. Critics knew how to accept Villeneuve’s vision of this spatial Shakespearean tragedy with ecological overtones where the audiovisual exhibition was what was really important, despite having a spectacular cast that, in addition to Timothée Chalamet, includes Oscar Isaac, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Josh Brolin, Javier Bardem, Jason Momoa, Charlotte Rampling, Stellan Skarsgård, and Dave Bautista. “Dune” won 6 Oscars in the last edition and its success confirmed Chalamet as an essential star to guarantee the green light in the industry.

