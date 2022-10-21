5 series about serial killers that you can watch on Netflix

What are serial killers hiding in their minds? A tour of the mind of the most evil murderers in history

Stories that get into the minds of serial killers have become very popular in recent years and generated interest in viewers. Knowing the B side or understanding how these murderous instincts are generated are some of the premises that the fictions of the subgenre have. At Infobae we decided to tell you about some other titles so that you can enjoy them if you were left wanting more after Dahmer.

[Más series y películas que te recomendamos en Qué puedo ver]

The Yorkshire Ripper

The story in this case moves to England and into the mind of the Yorkshire Ripper, who in the late 1970s and early 1980s became the man everyone feared in the north of England. his name was Peter Sutcliffe, responsible for the most brutal murder of 13 women, mostly prostitutes. He hit them on her head and stabbed them to later mutilate them. The story of these crimes are told in a documentary way through the 4 episodes that the series lasts. Who was this man and why did he carry out these murders full of viciousness and cruelty? These are some of the questions answered by this series that you can see at Netflix.

THE YORKSHIRE RIPPER: the docuseries that shows us the brutality of Peter Sutcliffe and that frightened England

Night stalker: on the hunt for a serial killer

The story of Richard Ramirez It is told in this 4-chapter docuseries with all the details. The man who was known as The Night Stalker) according to the name assigned to him by the media, was responsible for the bloodiest crimes of the 80s in the United States. He was a psychopath who worked nights in Los Angeles. He entered the houses of others, robbed them, raped the women he found, and in many cases murdered them. He was also accused of kidnapping children. The series also covers the activity of detectives Gil Carrillo and Frank Salerno in the case of this night stalker who tried to understand this psychopathic mind in order to capture him. It is seen on Netflix.

Richard Ramírez baptized by the media as Night Stalker is the protagonist of this miniseries that recounts his disturbed mind that led him to kill, rape and kidnap people.

Ted Bundy, sleeping with the enemy

Ted Bundy was one of America’s most evil serial killers. Zack Efron He decided to be part of this movie and gave life to this man who used his charm to deceive his future victims. He reached such a limit that even his wife defended him from all the acts that Bundy was accused of. He was a serial rapist and murderer who hid behind an attractive smile and without any evil in plain sight. He is joined in the cast by Lily Collins, Kaya Scodelario, John Malkovich, Jeffrey Donovan, Angela Sarafyan, Dylan Baker, Brian Geraghty, Jim Parsons and Haley Joel Osment.

Zack Efron and Lily Collins in the serial killer film Ted Bundy

The snake

It was one of the best series that premiered on Netflix in 2020. Tahar Rahim gave life to the serial killer Charles Sobhraj who with his partner Monique (Jenna Coleman), kidnapped young travelers from wealthy families on their journeys through Indonesia and the rest of Southeast Asia. Sobhraj also known as The Serpent for his ability to entangle travelers in his tricks, he began by giving his future victims his most sincere friendship, then stealing them to finally kill them. An engaging series that also shows us the obsession of the detectives who carried this story on their shoulders. It is seen on Netflix.

Tahar Rahim and Jenna Colman, played Charles Sobhraj and his partner Monique in the series The Serpent

Dahmer

The series that reached number one on Netflix tells the real life of the serial killer in a fictional way jeff dahmer interpreted by Evan Peters (known to be part of the universe of American Horror Story). The man murdered 17 men and youth between 1978 and 1991, the year he was captured. He was known as “The Milwaukee Cannibal”, “The Milwaukee Butcher” or “The Milwaukee Monster” and in addition to his crimes he practiced necrophilia and cannibalism. The fiction goes deep into the origins of this murderer from his troubled childhood and how everything that happened to him led him to commit these murders. The series is produced by Ryan Murphy and has 10 episodes.

“Dahmer”, the series that tells the mind of Jeff Dahmer who committed 17 murders between 1979 and 1991 (Netflix)

KEEP READING:

“Dahmer” is now available on Netflix: know the true story of this murderer

“Don’t worry, honey”, “Avatar” and much more on the billboard of the week

All the details of “Lethal Weapon 5” that brings back Mel Gibson